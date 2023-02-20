Police arrest two men near Timaru in relation to weapons and drug offences

A 25-year-old man was arrested in relation to offending in Christchurch and Temuka. (File photo)

Police have arrested two men in Pareora, south of Timaru, on Monday in relation to drugs and weapons offences.

Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins of Canterbury CIB, in a media release on Monday, said police arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to offending in Christchurch and Temuka.

“The man, who had a warrant to arrest, was located and arrested today at a residential address in Pareora,” Jenkins said.

“The man’s warrant was issued following an altercation between himself and another member of the public in which he allegedly discharged a firearm.”

Police confirmed the incident with the firearm happened in Temuka earlier this month, on February 1.

He is due to appear in the Timaru District Court on Monday on five charges including possessing an offensive weapon, drug and driving-related charges.

A 40-year-old man was located at the same address in Pareora and was arrested in relation to a firearm offence.

He is due to appear in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

“19.4 grams of cannabis was located at the address, and this is likely to lead to further charges being filed,” Jenkins said.

“This is a great result for police. We would like to thank the public for their support in helping us to hold offenders to account for their actions.”