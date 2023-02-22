Fundraising efforts in South Canterbury continue for Cyclone Gabrielle

Timaru woman Sharyn Gibson, of Daizee Cakes, is raising money for Cyclone Gabrielle by offering to make a cake, and decorate it, for the winner of her raffle.

After finally hearing from her son in Gisborne after an anxious two-day wait, Sharyn Gibson decided to help out the flood-ravaged community by doing what she does best – baking, and decorating, a cake.

The Timaru woman heard from her son Mike on Thursday night following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle last week, after he found a wi-fi hotspot outside the city’s council building.

“It was a few nervous days waiting,’’ Gibson said.

“It was such a relief to hear his voice on the Thursday night when intermittent connection was available.’’

READ MORE:

* Heavy rain watch issued for South Canterbury as region wakes up to rainy Wednesday

* South Canterbury man's feathered visitor makes itself at home on couch

* Lending a hand: South Canterbury community gets behind North Island communities devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle



While her family was alright, the personal connection to Gisborne and seeing the images coming out of the communities affected by the cyclone, had prompted her to want to help.

“They own a market garden and were able to use tank water,’’ she said.

However, it had been upsetting to see the surrounding devastation, and as a school teacher her son knew there would be a lot of families impacted from the school.

As a result of what she had seen and heard from her son, Gibson decided to utilise her baking skills to help out, raffling off a cake to raise funds.

All money raised would go to Mayor Relief Funds in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

With the winner receiving a 10-inch decorated cake of their choice, Gibson said she had been thrilled with the response, selling most of the tickets in a matter of days.

On Wednesday afternoon she had three tickets left to sell.

Are you organising a fundraising initiative in support of those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle? Let us know: rachael.comer@stuff.co.nz.

Meanwhile, in Geraldine the town’s Academy of Performance and Arts regular blackboard concert on Friday will raise money for the Red Cross Disaster Appeal for residents of Auckland, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

Admission is a minimum of $5 (add more for a donation to the appeal), at the theatre on Talbot St. Doors open at 7.15pm.

The district’s councils are also stepping up with the Mackenzie, Waitaki and Waimate councils signing up to Adopt-a-Community, a campaign run by Local Government New Zealand, that matches a council unaffected by Cyclone Gabrielle with a council and community badly hit.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Significant damage to homes and farms in Te Karaka, Tairāwhiti, 30 minutes from Gisborne, on Saturday.

Waimate District mayor Craig Rowley has also given a $1000 donation, from the Mayoral Relief Fund, and encouraged residents and businesses within the district to “join me in lending a helping hand for the Wairoa District and their long road to recovery’’.

The council is accepting donations which will be passed on to the Mayoral Relief Fund for the Wairoa District.

The council’s communication’s officer confirmed so far about $3000 had been donated to the fund.

Cash donations can be made at the Timaru District Library, CBay, the South Canterbury Museum, Aigantighe Art Gallery, the Temuka Library and Service Centre, Geraldine Library and Service Centre, Four Square in Pleasant Point and at the front reception of the Timaru District Council building.

Donations can also be made online: account name: TDC Mayors Welfare, account number: 02-0888-0269159-08, reference: Cyclone.

Donations will be accepted up to February 24, and all funds will be donated directly to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust.

Winchester dairy farmer Kristiana Soroka is also co-ordinating donations and can be contacted at kristiana.soroka@gmail.com, while a fundraising maze will also open on Friday night, raising money for the cause.