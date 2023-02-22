Front may push harvest back in South Canterbury, but rain on an 'easing trend'

Rain in South Canterbury is on an “easing trend” and a passing cold front was the reason for the sudden change in weather which will make arable farmers to push back their harvest.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter the rain was caused due to the cold air from the cold front meeting the warmer air, which preceded the cold front, but the rainfall was on an “easing trend”.

“It's still going ot be a wet day on Thursday. There are going to be periods of rain or showers,” Rossiter said.

Rossiter said the passing cold front which encompasses most of the South Island has caused temperatures in a few places to go below their February average.

The average temperature for Timaru for the month of February is 21.3 degree Celsius but the maximum temperature forecast for Thursday is 15C.

Rossiter said in the last 12 hours, Timaru has got 30.2 millimetres of rain, Geraldine has got 48 mm, Aoraki/Mt Cook at Meuller Hut has got 45.2 mm and some places around Aoraki/Mt Cook have received 49.5 mm of rain.

Federated Farmers South Canterbury president Greg Anderson said the rain was good news for those growing pasture and dairy farmers but was bad for the arable farmers who are in the middle of harvest.

“The arable farmers certainly don’t want the rain because it will put them back with the harvest,” Anderson said.

Anderson said for big or small farmers it would take a few dry days before they know how far the harvest has been pushed back can and to resume the harvest.

A heavy rain watch was issued by the MetService for South Canterbury.

The MetService website shows the rain watch, encompassing the entire Canterbury region, will be in force from 8am on Wednesday till midnight.

“Periods of rain, with some heavy falls possible. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria,” the website said.

The next update from MetService will be at 9pm on Wednesday.

Rain, possibly heavy and easing to showers in the evening, and fresh southerlies were forecast for Timaru on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature was forecast to be 16C and the minimum 7C.

Timaru’s Thursday was forecast to be mostly cloudy with showers from late morning and fresh southerlies. The maximum temperature was forecast to be 15C and the minimum 8C.

Rain was also forecast for Friday but expected to clear later in the day before becoming fine with south-easterlies. The maximum temperature was 15C and the minimum 6C.

Saturday’s forecast was fine with easterlies and a maximum temperature of 19C and a minimum of 7C.

Sunday was forecast to be the same, except the maximum temperature was expected to reach 22C and the minimum 10C.

Aoraki/Mt Cook on Wednesday was forecast to get rain, possibly heavy in the morning and easing to a few showers in the afternoon, with cool southerlies.

The maximum temperature was15C and the minimum 5C.

Thursday for Aoraki/Mt Cook was forecast be mostly cloudy. Showers were expected, mainly from afternoon, and cool southerlies. The maximum temperature was 11C and the minimum 3C.

Showers would clear later on Friday in Aoraki/Mt Cook, but remains cloudy with southeasterlies and a maximum temperature of 13C and a minimum of 3C.

Aoraki/Mt Cook’s Saturday forecast was fine with southeasterlies and a maximum temperature of 19C. The minimum would be 8C.

Sunday was forecast to be fine with light winds, with a maximum temperature of 22C and a minimum of 9C.