Heavy rain watch issued for South Canterbury as region wakes up to rainy Wednesday

The MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for South Canterbury.

The MetService website shows the rain watch, encompassing the entire Canterbury region, will be in force from 8am on Wednesday till midnight.

“Periods of rain, with some heavy falls possible. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria,” the website said.

The next update from MetService will be at 9pm on Wednesday.

Rain, possibly heavy and easing to showers in the evening, and fresh southerlies were forecast for Timaru on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature was forecast to be 16C and the minimum 7C.

Timaru’s Thursday was forecast to be mostly cloudy with showers from late morning and fresh southerlies. The maximum temperature was forecast to be 15C and the minimum 8C.

Rain was also forecast for Friday but expected to clear later in the day before becoming fine with south-easterlies. The maximum temperature was 15C and the minimum 6C.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dark clouds loom over Caroline Bay on Wednesday morning.

Saturday’s forecast was fine with easterlies and a maximum temperature of 19C and a minimum of 7C.

Sunday was forecast to be the same, except the maximum temperature was expected to reach 22C and the minimum 10C.

Mt Cook on Wednesday was forecast to get rain, possibly heavy in the morning and easing to a few showers in the afternoon, with cool southerlies.

The maximum temperature was15C and the minimum 5C.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Rain has hit Timaru and is expected to last until Friday afternoon.

Thursday for Mt Cook was forecast be mostly cloudy. Showers were expected, mainly from afternoon, and cool southerlies. The maximum temperature was 11C and the minimum 3C.

Showers would clear later on Friday in Mt Cook, but remains cloudy with southeasterlies and a maximum temperature of 13C and a minimum of 3C.

Mt Cook’s Saturday forecast was fine with southeasterlies and a maximum temperature of 19C. The minimum would be 8C.

Sunday was forecast to be fine with light winds, with a maximum temperature of 22C and a minimum of 9C.