Timaru running club with long history has resurgence

Runners set off in Run Timaru’s weekly 3km event at Caroline Bay on Tuesday evening.

A nearly 100-year-old Timaru running club is enjoying a resurgence with younger runners and others of all abilities taking up the sport.

“We cater for all, walkers, joggers and others who just want the social aspect,” Run Timaru club member Jesse Kempf said.

“A lot of people are doing what they enjoy.”

Formerly the Timaru Harrier Club, Run Timaru, a cross country, road and trail running club which operates year round but mainly in winter months, is two years away from clocking up 100 years.

Prospects look good for the future with young athletes of primary and secondary school age showing interest.

“Craig Motley has been doing wonderful work integrating high schoolers to train with us on Tuesday nights. In the last six months it took off.

“There would be about a dozen, but I feel this year it will be more than that. 2023 will be a huge year with a lot more juniors.”

There is also interest from younger children.

“There’s not a huge number; we’ve had 10 to 12, but we have a couple of big families that came from Gloriavale running, the Pilgrim and the Courage families.

“Zion Pilgrim, the dad, runs with his sons Dan and Tri. Dan won the South Canterbury cross-country overall in the Scenic Reserve last year and Tri was most improved at the Timaru Ten (a road race at Levels International Motor Raceway) in October.

“He got third in the Canterbury under 18 road championships.

“They’ve got to a high level in just a couple of years running.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Paul Williams and other runners enjoying the Run Timaru 3km on Tuesday.

Kempf, a former fistballer and volleyballer who finished second in the recent Buller half-marathon, said he joined the club three years ago when the “demographic” was older with quite a high proportion of non-active members. That had changed.

“A few years ago the club made a revamp and to move away from harriers and competitive guys because it was dropping away. They wanted to attract community runners.”

Kempf said at last year’s cross-country in the Scenic Reserve life member Alister Lester commented “it was like the 1980s”.

“It was special for us to have so many turning out for the event.”

The club introduced a Waitohi 10 miles road race last season, near the course of the discontinued Pleasant Point to Temuka road race.

Kempf’s personal highlight was the club’s performance at the New Zealand Road Relay championships in Christchurch’s Bottle Lake Forest. The relay was supposed to have been run from the Sign of the Takahe on the Port Hills to Akaroa.

Due to traffic management issues this was not allowed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and so it was run at Bottle Lake Forest.

The annual Takahe-Akaroa relay is one of the most historic running events in the country.

“We had seven teams, five competitive teams and two social teams. That’s 56 runners.

“We also had a men’s team compete in the A grade getting 10th overall in the country and the men’s B team won the C grade.

“Our women’s team was in the A grade and finished 10th. A few years ago we didn’t even have a women’s team.

“And we had Katie Morgan winning some big events.”

Morgan took out the New Zealand Trail Running Championship near Christchurch last October. She has since relocated to Wanaka.

Competitive success, however, was a bonus for Run Timaru.

Kempf said it was all about taking part.

“It’s a friendly, social club.”