New fire stations for two Mid-South Canterbury volunteer fire brigades

Two volunteer fire brigades in Mid-South Canterbury have got a massive upgrade with brand new, purpose-built, modern fire stations.

Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency’s national commander Russell Wood will officially open two new fire stations for the Rangitātā Gorge and Peel Forest volunteer fire brigades on Saturday.

“Both of these brigades hold an important role for the small, rural communities they serve, and these new stations will ensure these two brigades will be able to continue to serve the needs of these communities,” Wood said.

“They also form part of the wider region surge capacity for a larger-scale incidents.

“For Rangitātā Gorge in particular, I’m pleased the brigade will be able to park the appliance in a purpose-built facility that fits all their equipment and that they have space to come together to train, connect and serve their community.”

Wood said the two brigades were originally set up to protect the property and environment both within the Peel Forest village and in the upper reaches of the Rangitātā Gorge.

“Both stations will serve as bases for search and rescue in what is a high-use area for the general public with a range of recreation activities such as rafting, hiking, hunting and jet boating.”

He said Rangitātā Gorge volunteer fire brigade, which was established in the 1980s, never had a facility and stored their appliance where there was space, taking turns hosting training at each other’s homes and storing equipment in a 20-foot container.

Fire and Emergency/Supplied Peel Forest volunteer fire brigade’s new fire station.

The new Fire Station is a $1.25 million new build and will house the brigade’s 17 volunteer firefighters and one fire truck.

The new station is 146 square metres comprising an appliance vehicle bay, operations room/training room, decontamination and ablution facilities. It also has a water storage tank and off-road parking.

It is built on what was Crown land leased by Rata Peaks Station. Rata Peaks Station (Taylor family) have been kind enough to allow the release of the land for the new fire station.

Peel Forest volunteer fire brigade was the first rural fire unit in the South Island when it was established in 1954.

Fire and Emergency/Supplied A look inside Rangitātā Gorge volunteer fire brigade’s brand new, purpose-built, modern fire station.

The new station will house the brigade’s 15 volunteer firefighters, one fire truck and one support vehicle and is a $1.26 million new build to replace their old, concrete block facility.

It is 200 square metres and comprises an appliance vehicle bay, support vehicle bay, operations room/training room/ kitchenette, decontamination and ablution facilities, PPE storage, exhaust fume management, water storage tanks and off-road car parking.

A new incident support vehicle has been added to Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency’s fleet and will support all the Fire and Emergency’s Mid-South Canterbury District brigades.

Mid-South Canterbury district manager Rob Hands said there was already a similar vehicle already in use, but “this was limited in its use.”

“We intend to use this vehicle across all incident types and use it more regularly than our current vehicle, assisting our brigades in carrying a variety of equipment that can’t normally be carried on standard fire appliances,” Hands said.

Fire and Emergency/Stuff Rangitātā Gorge volunteer fire brigade’s station is a $1.25 million new build and will house the brigade’s 17 volunteer firefighters and one fire truck.

“It’s going to enable us to improve some of the ways we work and ensure our brigades can continue to provide support to the communities they serve. It will also be utilised in multi-agency responses, such as events similar to the current flooding event in the North Island.”

Fire and Emergency’s national manager fleet Mike Moran said Fire and Emergency has seven other similar configuration vehicles performing a similar role around the country.

“Their general purpose is to carry specialised equipment beyond that carried by standard fire appliances, and to carry extra equipment and supplies to support larger incidents,” Moran said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The truck will be housed at Washdyke Fire station and will respond with a crew of two when requested by the brigades within the district.

The Timaru Fire Brigade on their social media page said the truck’s purpose is to be loaded with equipment such as lighting/welfare pods, shelters for long duration incidents, hygiene stations, spare breathing apparatus cylinders, salvage pods such as pumps for flooding events and hose to restock appliances in the field.

The truck will be housed at Washdyke Fire station and will respond with a crew of two when requested by the brigades within the district.

Its second role will be to transport fire retardant to large rural fires where chemical fire breaks need to be established.