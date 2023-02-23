Algal bloom in Saltwater Creek, Ōtipua, at Centennial Park

Feeding the ducks at the Centennial Park lake in March were Too Lomano, Johanna Ford and 6-year-old Indie-Blue Anderson.

Potentially toxic algae (planktonic cyanobacteria) scums observed in Saltwater Creek (Ōtipua) at Centennial Park has prompted Te Mana Ora - Community and Public Health to issue a warning.

The warning on Thursday follows previous warnings that are still in place to avoid three other waterways due to ongoing algal blooms at Waihao River at Gum Tree Road, Waihao River Bradshaws Bridge and Opihi River at State Highway 1.

Te Mana Ora asks people to avoid the area and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted.

“This has extended the existing warning for Saltwater Creek/Ōtipua that was already in place near the State Highway 1 bridge, so this warning covers the entire length of Saltwater Creek/Ōtipua downstream of Centennial Park,” Te Mana Ora said.

“There are also other access points along the Saltwater Creek (Ōtipua) that may have planktonic cyanobacteria present.”

Medical Officer of Health for Te Mana Ora, National Public Health Service Te Whatu Ora, Dr Matthew Reid, said the algae can appear as a “thick surface scum, sheens or can be present as green globules floating in the water column and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals”.

“People should avoid contact with the water until further notice,” Reid said.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

Colin Miskelly/Supplied Colin Miskelly, of Waitohi, sent in this image he took at Centennial Park, Timaru in 2021.

“If you experience any of these symptoms visit your doctor immediately, and please let your doctor know if you have had contact with the river water.”

Reid advises that pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with the potentially toxic algae should be taken to a vet immediately.

“People and animals should remain out of the waterways until the warnings have been lifted.

“Fish and shellfish can concentrate toxins and their consumption should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water.

“People are advised to avoid contact with the downstream water bodies,” says Dr Reid.

Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality.

Claire Neilson/Supplied Claire Neilson sent in this photo of an early morning mirror image on the pond at Centennial Park in 2021.

Facts about cyanobacteria

Cyanobacteria occur naturally but can increase rapidly during warmer months

Algal blooms are caused by a combination of nutrients in the water (such as nitrogen and phosphorus), and favourable weather conditions (e.g. increased temperature, calm days)

If the water is cloudy, discoloured, or has small globules suspended in it, avoid all contact

Not all cyanobacterial blooms are visible to the naked eye and toxins can persist after the blooms disappear

Cyanobacterial concentrations can change quickly with changing environmental conditions (e.g. wind). If a health warning is in place avoid contact with the water

Although district or city councils may place warning signs, these may not be seen at the numerous river access points, hence the need for people/ dog-walkers to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/