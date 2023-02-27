Long-time Timaru car seat co-ordinator will miss the people 'and the baby cuddles'

Timaru car seat technician Debbie Kingan, holding her dog Chevy, has retired from her role after 38 years.

Debbie Kingan has been a familiar face to many parents, and grandparents, over the years as she helps ensure their young ones are safe while travelling.

Now, after 38 years in a job she was only meant to do for a few weeks, she has retired.

When Kingan, 62, attended a Whānau Āwhina Plunket meeting in 1985 she thought she was going to a mothers’ gathering.

But unbeknown to her, she was actually attending a Timaru committee meeting where the job of the organisation’s car seat co-ordinator would be discussed as the role was suddenly vacant.

“I said I’d do it for a few weeks until they found someone else,’’ Kingan said.

Now, 38-years later, Kingan has finally left the job, retiring from the position of car seat technician for South Canterbury Child Restraint Rentals, a job she said she is sad to leave.

John Bisset/Stuff Debbie Kingan, in 2009, outside Plunket Timaru’s former Wai-iti Rd building where the car seat scheme ran.

“I cried on the last day when I left,’’ she said.

“But I’m too old, and it’s hard on the body. I work days at New World and have my granddaughter on another day.

“I really want a day to myself.’’

Kingan has been a familiar face to many parents, and grandparents, in the region in her time in the role.

Ron Lindsay/Stuff Kyra Louise Chamberlain, 2, tries out one of five new car seats presented to Plunket by Variety in 2006 while Timaru Plunket Car seat co-ordinator Debbie Kingan and the late comedian Ewen Gilmour supervise.

“I’ve seen the mothers who I gave car seats too, coming back with their grandchildren now.

“There have been generations which is quite cool.’’

Timaru’s Plunket car seat service, which Kingan co-ordinated, closed in 2016 after helping to keep South Canterbury children safe for 35 years, when the Plunket services were closed across the country.

However, Kingan was then approached by Janya Lobb for car seat hire during the festive season.

John Bisset/Stuff Timaru Plunket's supply of car seats received a welcome boost from a charitable trust in 2005. Checking out some of the seats is car seat co-ordinator Debbie Kingan and Perpetual Trust client manager Mark Colvill.

Since then South Canterbury Child Restraint Rentals has grown.

Kingan said two others were now trained as car seat technicians which was helpful as before that there had been no-one else.

“I used to plan my holidays around the car seats.’’

Highlights over the years have included baby cuddles, and checking clinics throughout the region including the Pak ‘n Save car park.

Tetsuro Mitomo/Stuff Opening the new child car seat hire in 2016 is, from left, Sergeant Ian Howard, Denise Fitzgerald, Debbie Kingan, Peter Smith, District Grand Master Masonic Lodge and Janya Lobb.

“They were really good weekends.

“We gave away so many prizes and there really was a lot of awareness around safety.’’

Kingan said another of her highlights was when, having been a Plunket co-ordinator for a long time she invited onto a Plunket car seat discussion group.

“We met a couple of times a year in Wellington to look at new car seats for Plunket, discussing ease of use, cleaning, safety features etc.

John Bisset/Stuff In 2017, AMI donated $ 3877.70 to South Canterbury Child Restraint Rentals. Enjoying the moment is, from left, chairperson Janya Lobb, Daniel Naude, Debbie Kingan and AMI manager Mark Reeve.

“This was a real honour, being asked to join that group.’’

The influence of social media had not been lost on the world of car seats either, with some young parents swayed by what other parents online were using to transport their children in vehicles.

“There is a lot more advice available these days and there are car seat sites.’’

But Kingan’s advice was seek information from people who know what they’re talking about – such as the team at South Canterbury Child Restraint Rentals.

Kingan said she would miss the contact of grandparents, saying she had made a lot of friends over the years.

“And the fact you are helping people.’’