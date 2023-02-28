'Overwhelming support' for protest as waste incinerator company sets date to return to Waimate

The Why Waste Waimate community meeting at the Silver Band Hall on Sunday.

A Waimate group opposing a controversial $350 million waste-to-energy plant proposal for the district says there is “overwhelming” support for a protest when the company proposing the plant visits the town in March for two community information sessions.

South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) wants to build the waste incinerator on a 15-hectare piece of land in Glenavy purchased in April 2022.

Spokesperson for Why Waste Waimate (WWW), Robert Ireland, said there was “overwhelming” support for a protest from members of the community who attended the group’s first meeting of 2023 on Sunday at the Silver Band Hall in Waimate.

Ireland said about 50 attended, and it was one of the group’s “better meetings”.

“We briefed the community about the latest developments with where the waste-to-energy plant’s [resource consent] applications stands right now,” Ireland said.

“We also talked about possibly holding a protest when SIRRL holds a community session.”

Ireland says the consensus amongst members of the Waimate community remains the same as when the plant was first proposed for the district in 2021 – that they are against the construction of the plant.

“We asked people to raise their hands if they were for the plant and there were no people who did.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Why Waste Waimate committee. Pictured is John Guthrie, Linda Ramsay, Robert Ireland and Heather Campbell.

“They were unanimous in standing against the construction of the plant.

“It was put to the floor if people were willing to march or protest against the plant and there was overwhelming support to do it.”

Ireland said people have been wanting to protest the construction of the plant since day one with one of the reasons being SIRRL’s lack of engagement with the community.

The company’s journey to get its resource consent applications accepted has not been one without roadblocks.

Earlier this month, it confirmed it had filed an objection against Environment Canterbury (ECan) and Waimate District Council (WDC) for returning the resource consent applications for a second time.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The last time SIRRL held information sessions for the Waimate Community was in September 2021.

At the time, the company’s director Paul Taylor said it was “unlawful” and an “abuse of power”.

WDC and ECan returned SIRRL’s second applications for the proposed plant in late December due to “insufficient information” – in particular, a lack of a Cultural Impact Assessment (CIA).

In November the company lodged seven applications for reassessment for its proposed $350 million plant at Glenavy, near Waimate after the initial applications were returned in October due to missing information.

On Monday, it confirmed a return to the district and will be holding two community information sessions. The last time it held such sessions was in September 2021.

supplied/SIRRL SIRRL director Paul Taylor said their resource consent application had “adequately covered off” greenhouse gas emissions and there was a “comprehensive expert report” on this in the application.

It said, “rather than one large meeting, we’re running smaller group sessions, so people can listen to our experts and directly discuss any concerns or issues.”

“Also, attending the meetings is international Energy-from-Waste expert, Herman Sioen, from Belgium.

“He will explain how Project Kea will operate and discuss the European experience of Energy-from-Waste plants as a highly effective and sustainable alternative to landfills, and a way for Aotearoa New Zealand to tackle its growing waste crisis.”

Earlier in February, WWW and a group of Waimate GPs who oppose the plant, raised concerns about SIRRL filing objections against councils’ decision.

SIRRL/Stuff A flowchart on how the proposed waste-to-energy plant proposed for Waimate will work.

They said the company wanted to get its application through before December 1, 2022, after which any new application would require councils to evaluate greenhouse gas emissions.

A Ministry for the Environment spokesperson confirmed sections of the Resource Management Act (RMA) were repealed in November 2022 “so local councils can consider the effects of greenhouse gases on climate change”.

This provision was not available previously under the RMA.

However, Taylor said the company’s resource consent application had “adequately covered off” greenhouse gas emissions and there was a “comprehensive expert report” on this in the application.

Ireland said if the company “truly believe that their proposal can stand up environmentally” they should resubmit the applications with all the required information including a CIA.

SIRRL/Supplied ​A screen grab of a computer concept photograph from a resource application for the proposal to build a waste-to-energy plant near Glenavy in South Canterbury.

WWW’s other concerns include the $350m budget which “has not altered although building and material costs have significantly increased” and the ash produced by the plant going into landfills.

Dr Crispin Langston, one of five Waimate GPs to oppose the plant, said he feels “extremely uneasy” about the company behind it.

Langston said SIRRL’s objection would only delay things further.

He added that he believes the company is “desperate that the applications be accepted” under the former RMA rules.

“If they were genuinely confident in the data, they would willingly delay submission and accept the more stringent assessment.”

Langston said the lack of community engagement was concerning.

The first information session will be on Tuesday, March 14 at Glenavy Hall from 1.30–3.30pm and then again from 5.30–7pm.

The second information session will be at the Waimate Event Centre on Wednesday, March 15 from 11am to 12.30pm, 1–2.30pm, 3–4.30pm and 5–6.30pm.

Those wanting to attend the information sessions need to register online at www.projectkea.co.nz by clicking on “Register for Information Sessions” or call free on 0800 374 713.