Person hospitalised due to injuries in Temuka crash

12:11, Feb 27 2023
A person has been taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition following a single vehicle crash in Temuka. (File photo)
Aiman Amerul-Muner/Stuff
A person has been taken to Timaru Hospital after being injured in a crash in Temuka on Monday morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 10.51am and sent one ambulance.

“One person has been taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition,” the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Jill Higgison said two fire crews from Temuka responded to the crash on State Highway 1 at 10.54am.

Higgison said one vehicle was involved in the crash, no one was trapped, and fire crews helped police and ambulance at the scene.

Police have been approached for comment.

 
