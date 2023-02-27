Person hospitalised due to injuries in Temuka crash
A person has been taken to Timaru Hospital after being injured in a crash in Temuka on Monday morning.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 10.51am and sent one ambulance.
“One person has been taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition,” the spokesperson said.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Jill Higgison said two fire crews from Temuka responded to the crash on State Highway 1 at 10.54am.
Higgison said one vehicle was involved in the crash, no one was trapped, and fire crews helped police and ambulance at the scene.
Police have been approached for comment.