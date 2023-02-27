Cyclist shocked by discovery in Tengawai River, near Pleasant Point

Pleasant Point man Don McCully looks down at deer carcasses left in the Tengawai River, from the bridge on Tengawai Rd, on Monday.

Don McCully’s daily bike ride along a rural road on Monday turned to horror when he discovered four deer carcasses, one beheaded, in the Tengawai River.

McCully, a Pleasant Point resident, said he was returning home along the Tengawai River bridge when he saw something out of the corner of his eye that “wasn’t quite right’’.

“I didn’t see it on my way past when I went over the bridge,’’ he said.

“It wasn’t until my way back over that I saw four deer carcasses in the water.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A deer carcass in the Tengawai River, near Pleasant Point, on Monday.

He said the dumped deer were in about 121 centimetres of water, and one of the animals’ heads had been removed.

“The other three looked like they’d been butchered.

“I just thought ‘why the hell would you do that?’.’’

“It’s a bit on the nose.’’

He said he was shocked to see the animals had been slaughtered and then left in the river.

“I’m not sure, but I think someone has slaughtered them somewhere, and then they’ve thrown them over the bridge.’’

His discovery was certainly out of the ordinary, and he had never come across anything like it while out cycling, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff McCully said the discovery had made him angry.

“I just think what a waste of space the person who did this is.’’

On hot days people swam in the same river or went fishing there, he said.

“I’ve fished there myself and I see children swimming there often.

“There’s no way I will now. It’s really inconsiderate.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The carcasses as seen from the Tengawai River bridge on Monday.

He had reported his find to Environment Canterbury.

Environment Canterbury southern zone lead Gina Slee confirmed a pollution report on the dumping incident had been received.

“Our team is investigating,’’ Slee said.

“It’s a good reminder that if people see an environmental issue they can let us know by calling 0800 765 588 (24 hours) or using the Snap Send Solve app.”