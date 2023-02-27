Truck crashes into power pole causing power outage for 1200 homes in Mackenzie District

A truck has crashed into a power pole outside Mobil in Twizel on Monday afternoon.

More than 1000 homes are without power in the Mackenzie District after a truck hit a power pole outside a petrol station in Twizel.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Jill Higgison said two fire crews from Twizel responded to the incident at the Mobil service station on the intersection of Mackenzie Drive and Ruataniwha Rd at 1.51pm.

Higgison said the two crews are making the scene safe and are waiting for the power company to arrive. She added no injuries have been reported.

Paul Hannagan said he was about 50 feet from it but didn't hear a thing and only saw the crash about 30 seconds later.

He said their home has lost power, and they live on the other side of Twizel.

Alpine Energy’s website shows unplanned power outages in Ben Ohau, Twizel, Twizel and Pukaki.

An Alpine Energy spokesperson confirmed 1200 customers were without power and the restoration time has been marked at 6pm, however, it will know more in the next hour or so and the restoration could be completed sooner.