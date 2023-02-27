Thousands enjoy 'amazing' Twizel Salmon and Wine Festival

The Twizel Salmon and Wine Festival has celebrated its 17th birthday with more than 4000 people coming through the gates.

Event director Jon Holmes said of the annual festival, held on Saturday, the beautiful scenery helped deliver an “amazing” event.

Holmes said about 50 stallholders crowded the shores of Lake Ruataniwha, bringing food, beers, sake and jewellery to Twizel.

Supplied More than 4000 people came to Twizel for the festival at Lake Ruataniwha.

“Everyone just had an awesome time, the atmosphere was amazing, the music was brilliant, the food was tasty and the wine was delicious. You really couldn’t ask for more quite honestly,” Holmes said.

The main stage had four main acts with Casey Dixon performing in the morning, followed by The Local, and two singers from Timaru, Mat Joe Gow and Brad Staley.

Two major salmon producers from the area, Mt Cook Alpine Salmon and High Country Salmon, had a cook-off at the salmon hub, Holmes said.

“Just seeing it all come together was a huge moment for us. This event is so important for Twizel and the Mackenzie District, it brings so many people into the area.

“It has a massive economic impact for the region, and seeing all the hard work of the team, the smiling faces and actually just how much people love and respect this event, that was just a massive highlight for me.”

SUPPLIED Spectacular scenic footage of Mt Cook Alpine Salmon's operations in the Mackenzie and Waitaki districts.

Holmes was the director of Event Goals, a Christchurch-based company that organised the North Canterbury Wine and Food Festival and the Christchurch Marathon.

The festival brought visitors to Twizel and it was “hugely busy in town”, he said.

“It was chockablock.”