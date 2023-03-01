Gleniti Playcentre goes from strength-to-strength

Timaru’s Spencer O’Rourke, 2, grabs carpentry toys from a pull-out section of the new deck at the Gleniti Playcentre on Tuesday.

Nine months after it was at risk of being closed because of dire numbers, Gleniti Playcentre has more than tripled its membership, completed a major building project, and now more opening hours are being considered.

The Timaru playcentre, on Wai-iti Rd, only had two families part way through 2022, that has now expanded to up to 15, Gleniti Playcentre president Nicole Ogg said.

“The playcentre used to be open five days a week,’’ she said.

“That dropped to two because of low numbers and the next step was closure.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Maggie Joe, 19 months, at Gleniti Playcentre this week.

With only two families involved, Ogg said something needed to be done to ensure the centre remained open.

“The two families involved could see the value to the community.

“A lot of people hadn’t heard of us. There are two playcentres in Timaru – the other is Parkside Playcentre on Harper St.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sienna Norman, 2, walks down the new ramp at the Gleniti Playcentre.

“We decided to get out and in the community and make an effort to make ourselves known.’’

Playcentre is a nationwide charity with more than 400 centres located throughout the country.

Playcentres are parent-run, with the idea that parents are the best teachers, Ogg said.

With an increasing number of new families joining, Ogg said the playcentre made plans about five months ago to build a new deck.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Nicole Ogg helps son Beau Ogg, 2, to carpentry toys at the playcentre.

“We received grants through Pub Charity ($20,000) and the Timaru District Council gave us $10,000.

“There is no way we would have raised that amount ourselves, so we couldn’t have done it without them.’’

The playcentre community also raised another $3000 through a mega raffle, she said.

“Businesses were so supportive of that, sponsoring prizes.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The new deck and ramp at Gleniti Playcentre was part of a community effort.

South Canterbury contractors also went above and beyond, she said.

“They did an absolutely incredible job.

“The deck included so much more like pull-out carpentry drawers.

“It just looks amazing.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Beau Ogg, 2, enjoys playing on the new deck.

The new deck transformed the area and the playcentre felt proud of their new look, she said.

“It was a real community and the builders were very supportive.

“They were very generous with their quoting and time.’’

A former playcentre family had also provided their equipment to level out the section, allowing more grasses to be planted.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Spencer O’Rourke, left, and Beau Ogg, both 2, enjoy playtime at the centre.

She said while being part of the playcentre could be a big job, the more parents involved the better it was.

“It’s a community treasure.’’

The centre, at 355 Wai-iti Rd, will hold open days on March 7 and March 9, from 9.30am to noon.