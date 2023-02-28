Three youths arrested, seven cars recovered after crash in Temuka involving stolen vehicles

A police spokesperson says the two-vehicle crash happened on Maude St, around 5:30 am. (File photo)

A two-vehicle crash in Temuka on Tuesday morning involving two stolen vehicles resulted in three youths being taken into custody and seven stolen vehicles recovered.

A police spokesperson on Tuesday afternoon said the two-vehicle crash happened on Maude St, around 5.30am.

“Two youths will appear in Christchurch District Court today, each on seven charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

“They will then be referred to youth services along with the third person.”

The seven stolen vehicles, recovered between Darfield and Temuka, were previously reported stolen in Christchurch, Darfield, Ashburton and Temuka on Monday night or early Tuesday.

The spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.