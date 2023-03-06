Pedal power: Timaru anaesthetist gets set to ride 1500k for charity

Presbyterian Support Family Works marketing and fundraising co-ordinator Kirsty Burnett, left, Timaru anaesthetist Peter Doran and Family Works child and family psychologist Catherine Feely ahead of Doran’s fundraising ride, beginning Monday.

A Timaru anaesthetist is cycling 1500 kilometres to help young people struggling with mental health issues, and hopes to do the ride in no more than 21 days, as he has to be back at work the next day.

It will be the second time Peter Doran has got on his bike for charity. He raised more than $14,000 for Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Family Works in 2020 when he biked from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

And his efforts have been praised by the organisation, which would like to increase the availability of its psychologist because of high demand.

Doran said he was excited about the opportunity to once again raise money for a cause close to his heart, leaving Queen Charlotte Sound on March 6 and biking to Milford Sound.

“I had no hesitation in doing another ride again,’’ Doran said.

“Family Works is a good organisation and I hope to raise as much money as possible. I would be absolutely delighted to raise the same amount again.’’

Doran said he got into cycling in his 30s, as “from a certain age people often get into cycling’’.

To prepare for the fundraising ride he has tried to go on as many long rides as possible.

He said he had wanted to support an organisation providing time with a psychologist for teenagers with mental health problems.

While demand for Family Works psychologist Catherine Feely was high, this had not been possible, given financial constraint and the role did not receive any government funding.

Doran knew of families who did not have the financial means to be able to afford time with a psychologist.

He will do the ride with a friend and said the idea of getting up and riding a bike each day, and “yarning to my old friend’’ was appealing.

“There’s nothing you have to do – there’s always stuff you need to do at home, or work.

“For this there is nothing else to do but ride your bike and clean your shorts.’’

He was also encouraged by the fact donations had been coming in already for his fundraiser.

Feely said there had been consistently high demand from families requiring the assistance of a child and family psychologist for many years.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Doran says he had no hesitation in once again raising money for Family Works.

She said most families the organisation worked with could not afford a private psychologist, with fees ranging from $150 to $200 per hour.

“Family Works are able to provide psychologist services at a significantly subsidised rate depending on their family circumstances.’’

At the moment Feely is at Family Works between one and two days per week, and her time at the organisation has been increased by several hours a week because of Doran’s last fundraising ride.

Feely works with children and young people who experience a wide range of difficulties – with their families and friendships, as well as anxiety, worries, anger, frustration, sadness, feeling different, and learning difficulties.

She also works with organisations that care for and work with young people such as schools, health services and child protection services.

She said a need in the community for assessment around cognitive and learning needs for young people had been identified.

These assessments can be highly expensive and difficult to access, she said.

“When appropriate, we have been able to assist in this area, which has made a huge difference for families and schools to understand and assist with young people's needs.’’

In addition to working with the psychologist, Family Works is able to offer a limited amount of counselling, and when appropriate it refers young people to the agencies whose main role is to work with young people such as YMCA, ADL, ICAMHS, school guidance counsellors, and Enabling Youth.

Doran’s ride can be followed here.

Donations can be made by visiting pssc.org.nz/donate.