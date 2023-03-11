The 'plain ordinary sheep stealer' with a region named after him

The tourism trade which brought more than one million visitors each year to Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park and the Mackenzie Country in those now seemingly long ago pre-Covid normality days is returning.

The roar of traffic can be heard thundering through the high plains of the Mackenzie Basin.

Fairlie hums once more. Camper vans and motorbikes fill the main street, faces and voices of multiple nationalities can be seen and heard.

The town has resumed its role as “pie capital” of South Canterbury. A constant queue stands outside the Fairlie Bakehouse, whose fame has spread to every corner of the globe.

READ MORE:

* Hand-wringing over freshwater standards doesn't help

* Twizel woman's absorbing tale of Mackenzie's history

* Controversial Simons Pass dairy development starts milking

* Tekapo's Earth & Sky star gazing strikes joint venture with Ngai Tahu



Few people seem, however, to notice or pay attention to a statue remembering the man who gave his name to this part of New Zealand - James Mackenzie with his border collie dog, Friday.

A nearby information panel telling his story needs a clean.

The panel gives the location of where Mackenzie's days as a sheep stealer ended, at the bottom of a pass, again named for him, which enters the Mackenzie Basin - a vast expanse, 100km long and 40km wide, which in prehistoric times had been the home of moa and primeval forest.

It is probable few overseas tourists venture to view this cairn.

Just who was James Mackenzie, or John Mackenzie as one expert, Herries Beattie, believed was his true name?

Why was his name adopted for this part of the country?

His story has been recounted many times and is inundated with layers of myth. He has become almost a New Zealand version of Australia's Ned Kelly - the outsider rebelling against authority, a folk hero.

This outsider-rebel view was taken up strongly in the 1960s with several books, one of which became the basis for a television series starring Scottish actor James Cosmo who later featured in Braveheart and Game of Thrones.

The portrayals are sympathetic to Mackenzie.

So what do we know regarding Mackenzie?

He was born in Ross-shire, Scotland, in 1820; went first to Australia and then New Zealand. He arrived in the colony not long after the deeply flawed, some people would say disastrous, Kemp Purchase of 1848 in which much of the South Island was bought by the Crown from Ngāi Tahu.

Promises of schools and hospitals made to Ngāi Tahu with the Kemp Purchase were never kept, reserves were marked out on the basis of what was assessed to be the Māori population in the region, then less than 700 people in what is now South Canterbury.

Chris Tobin/Stuff Mackenzie Pass where Mackenzie drove his stolen sheep.

From having millions of acres in the central South Island over which they could roam freely, Ngāi Tahu were left with 6359 acres (2573ha).

In December 1850, what were called the First Four Ships carrying “Canterbury Pilgrims” sailed into Lyttelton harbour keen to create a “little England”.

The colonisation of Canterbury began in earnest.

Soon two Yorkshire brothers, George and Robert Heaton Rhodes were driving thousands of sheep down from Banks Peninsula into South Canterbury, developing their station the Levels into a run which would expand to more than 100,000 acres (40468ha) of freehold and leasehold land with tens of thousands of sheep.

About this time Mackenzie turned up. He stood just under six feet (1.8m) tall, his “body spare but muscular,” said a later description, with light coloured hair and a long thin face.

He had roamed through the back blocks exploring and passed through what is now Timaru on several occasions.

“On the first occasion he created a favourable impression as he was carefully and neatly dressed in a frock coat and presented more the appearance of a parson than a drover,” said a newspaper report.

“No-one could tell the exact business which took Mackenzie to and fro from Otago to Christchurch."

Chris Tobin/Stuff A cairn commemorates where Mackenzie was caught, although some people believe he was apprehended further in the pass at Lockhart's Saddle.

At the end of February 1855, Mackenzie arrived again at Levels stating he had come from Christchurch where he had bought cattle, which was later found to be untrue.

Next morning 1000 sheep disappeared from Taiko Fllat, inland from the Levels station.

Mackenzie, it was later discovered, drove them up Mt Horrible, over Mt Misery, across the Pareora Flats, through twisted terrain to the mouth of a pass.

The pass led up to the Mackenzie Basin, then unknown to the early settlers, beneath the “Snowy Mountains” as they called them but known to Māori, who over centuries had made hunting trips to the area, as Te Manahuna or “Place of Enlightenment”.

Near the entrance to the Mackenzie Basin, Mackenzie was caught by George Rhodes' overseer John Sidebottom and two Māori, Taiko Torepe and “Seventeen”. Sidebottom said he saw enough to conclude other men were with Mackenzie, but none were found.

A fellow worker of Sidebottom's, John Dean, was reported in The Press in 1900 saying Mackenzie had 40 pounds and offered it trying to bribe Sidebottom to let him go.

During the night after being caught, Mackenzie escaped, clobbering “Seventeen,” over the back of the head.

Dean said: “The Māori who had been ailing died eight weeks after the occurrence.”

Mackenzie made his way to Lyttelton, walking it was claimed. His intention was to board a steamer, the Zingari, and flee the colony.

He was caught by police hiding in the attic of a Lyttelton shanty.

Suspicions were held he had been stealing sheep and cattle on a number of occasions, working in league with runholders and a hotelkeeper and taking them down to Otago and Southland where farmers were desperately keen for stock, and to stock a block of his own at Mataura.

“How often Mackenzie made those journeys southward it is difficult to say,” The Star of Christchurch reported in 1900, “but it is generally believed he made a good many and the tales one hears at the camp fires of the musterers usually close with the statement that Mac was for a time the largest sheep owner in the South Island.”

Chris Tobin/Stuff Looking back from Mackenzie Basin to Mackenzie Pass between the ranges, the view little changed from Mackenzie’s day.

George and Robert Heaton Rhodes were amongst those who believed Mackenzie acted in league with others and placed an advertisement offering a 250 pound reward for information which went unclaimed.

“There is reason to believe that the same men have, on previous occasions, stolen sheep and cattle and driven them away. The owners are of the opinion that there is a regular organised gang of thieves and receivers either in this or the Otago province.”

When arrested, Mackenzie pleaded guilty and as the Lyttelton Times reported, “stated in English that he took the sheep”.

However, in court he pleaded not guilty and gesticulating in Gaelic claimed he did not understand English even though “several witnesses proved that they had conversed with him in English”.

In giving evidence, Sidebottom said he traced the missing sheep “to a place called Manahuni (Manahuna) under the Snowy Mountains”.

This was probably the last time the name was uttered publicly by Europeans once the settlers started calling it the Mackenzie Country.

Mackenzie sobbed when his border collie Friday could not be taken with him to jail. He escaped several times, on one occasion being shot. Wounded in thigh and back he kept running until restrained.

His spirit and undoubted skills as a drover driving sheep over vast distances and inhospitable country drew admiration, as perhaps did his love for his dog Friday.

Anti-feeling towards successful runholders by the ordinary settlers could have contributed to sympathy for Mackenzie.

Early in 1856 his sentence was remitted due to, as the court stated, “Mackenzie's evident imperfect knowledge of the English language which may have operated to his prejudice at the trial and also the fact that the long confinement to which he had been subjected and the prospect of a still longer imprisonment had an injurious effect upon his health”.

Mackenzie left for Melbourne, allegedly came back to New Zealand for his “buried treasure” at Edendale, then was told by the authorities to leave the country which he did, spending the rest of his life in Australia.

By the time he first left, Te Manahuna bore his name and runholders were entering the Mackenzie Basin and taking up the challenge to farm in a harsh environment.

Not all were happy about the name.

George Rhodes at a meeting of the Provincial Council in February 1858 said “what is called the Mackenzie Country or properly the Waitangi plain”.

The myths and stories grew. Friday the dog had a mesmerising effect on sheep; he was hanged by the authorities (not true, he became George Rhodes’ dog companion at Levels), and Mackenzie was a Gaelic hero victimised by the English Crown.

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph reported in December 1887 that Mackenzie revived “business which his ancestors so successfully carried on in the old days”.

Thomas D. Burnett, son of Andrew Burnett who came from Strathnaver in the Scottish Highlands and Catherine Burnett, who took up Mt Cook Station in 1864 was probably the leading figure on the early history of the Mackenzie Country.

He was responsible for erecting a memorial cairn at the site where Mackenzie was arrested, although the arrest was believed to have occurred at Lockhart’s saddle further up the pass.

Burnett did not view Mackenzie with any feelings of romanticism.

“Mackenzie was just a plain ordinary sheep stealer. It is fortunate for his memory that there is something of a romantic halo around his name as being that of the discoverer of a huge inland basin - the Mackenzie Country.

“But he was a thief, and any memorial should be looked upon more as recording the date when white man first gazed on the Mackenzie plains.”