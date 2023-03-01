Six injured in two-vehicle collision in Mackenzie District

A car caught fire following a two-car crash in the Mackenzie District on Wednesday morning.

A car involved in a two-vehicle collision in the Mackenzie District that injured six caught fire, which then spread to nearby grass.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tekapo-Twizel Rd just after 11am on Wednesday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said there was a prime doctor, a first response unit and a helicopter at the scene of the collision.

“Three patients are currently being treated – one is in a serious condition, one is in a moderate condition and four are in a minor conditions,” the spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Driver airlifted to Dunedin in serious condition after vehicle rolls and catches fire in Mackenzie

* Two people seriously injured in three-vehicle collision on State Highway 8 flown to Christchurch Hospital

* Mackenzie District Council spent almost $800,000 in legal fees over five years



So far, two people had been transported by road to Timaru Hospital – one moderate and one in a minor condition.

The spokesperson said the victim who was seriously injured would likely to be airlifted to Christchurch Hospital shortly.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson Alex Norris said they received a report of a motor vehicle crash on the Tekapo-Twizel Rd (State Highway 8) and responded with a fire crew from Twizel and another from Lake Tekapo/Takapō.

Supplied The collision happened on Tekapo-Twizel Rd (State Highway 8).

“We were later informed that the car had caught fire and the fire was spreading to the grass nearby,” he said.

“Additional crews from Twizel were called to assist with the fires.”

No one was trapped in the crash and crews were helping to clean up the scene, he said.