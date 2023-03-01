Four separate crashes in Timaru District

One of the vehicles involved in the two-vehicle crash on the intersection on Kennels Rd and Pleasant Point Highway.

Multiple crashes in the Timaru District on Wednesday have kept emergency services busy.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a two-vehicle crash on the intersection on Kennels Rd and Pleasant Point Highway at 12.05pm, and sent one ambulance.

“One person was assessed and treated at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said police responded to the incident, no-one was injured, and it appeared the road was partially blocked.

READ MORE:

* 'It's not worth it': Waimate retailer's message to 'brazen' teenage shoplifters

* New radiology centre major benefit for Timaru District

* Person in serious condition after Taranaki car crash

* Six injured in two-vehicle collision in Mackenzie District



Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Alex Norris said a fire crew from Washdyke and another from Timaru responded to the incident and assisted with traffic control.

The St John spokesperson said they were then notified of a second two-vehicle crash on Orari-Rangitata Highway (State Highway 1) at 12.42pm, with one ambulance responding.

“One person was taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition,” they said.

Norris said two fire crews from Geraldine and another from Washdyke responded to the incident and assisted with traffic control.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff There have been four separate vehicle collisions since noon in the Timaru District on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said there was a third crash involving two vehicles at 2.30pm, which blocked Otipua Rd. There were no injuries, but the vehicles’ owners were waiting for a tow truck.

At 3.09pm, fire crews responded to a fourth incident. A truck had crashed into a power pole on the Pleasant Point Highway (SH8).

Norris said two fire trucks and a tanker from Temuka and another fire truck from Washyke responded to the incident.

The downed power lines also sparked a small grass fire, he said.

Alpine Energy on its social media page said the truck hit one of its concrete poles on the highway and the pole was destroyed cutting electricity to many homes.

By 8.24pm electricity had been restored to all homes except 64, which would remain without power until the repairs are completed.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A power pole has been ‘destroyed’ after the crash on Pleasant Point Highway.

This had caused “major damage” to the supply to Cave, Hazelburn, Kerrytown, Levels, Levels Valley, Opihi, Pleasant Point, Sutherlands, Taiko, Totara Valley and Waitohi residents.

“We are progressively restoring and back filling power where we can,” the post said.

“To help us with this process we are asking customers in the affected areas to please restrict their power usage for the rest of the evening when it is restored.

“This means using only what is necessary and turning off major loads such as irrigators, while we work to restore power to everyone.

“Our team is working hard to rectify the situation as quickly as possible. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this time. Please check our website and social media feeds for updates.”