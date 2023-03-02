Owl right now: Mr Hoot may be transitioning to outdoor life

A little owl has started visiting through the cat flap at Rory Foley's home.

The little owl whose TV-watching antics garnered international attention may have flown the coop.

After coming in through the cat flap at Rory Foley’s South Canterbury home for several nights, the bird, fondly referred to as Mr Hoot, has been encouraged outside by his human friend.

His visits to Foley’s Pleasant Point home have been getting later over the past few days, and Tuesday night was the first time the owl did not walk into the house through the cat flap, instead flying around outside and looking for bugs on the lawn via torchlight.

On Wednesday night he did not return at all and while concerned, Foley hoped it meant the bird was adapting to life without a human.

This has been backed up by advanced avian veterinary nurse Alan Parker who said it was “quite likely’’ the bird was transitioning to outside life again.

“I’ve been doing everything to make sure he’s transitioning to being outside,’’ Foley said.

SUPPLIED Mr Hoot a little owl that has been coming into Rory Foley’s home through a cat flap.

He was in the process of building the bird a nesting box and said earlier this week when Mr Hoot had come inside at 2am, he stood out in the freezing cold encouraging the bird outside.

“I said ‘let’s go outside’, and we did.’’

He also thought a feather Mr Hoot left in the TV-watching room, on the couch he used to sit on, may have been a parting gift.

Foley said he never imagined sharing his story would gain so much attention.

SUPPLIED Mr Hoot in Rory Foley’s South Canterbury home.

In the past two weeks, since Mr Hoot’s story first appeared on Stuff, Foley has been interviewed by media throughout New Zealand, and by Japanese, Chinese, and American publications.

Readers had also contacted him saying the story had made them smile.

“Things haven’t been great lately [throughout the world] so it has been nice.’’

While somewhat unusual, the experience of having a young owl befriend him had been “lovely’’, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rory Foley looks through the cat flap the owl has been using to gain access to his home.

“I guess for me, I’m happy it’s brought awareness about not being allowed to keep an owl as a pet.

“A lot of people have said they didn’t know that before.’’

Mr Hoot had “brought a lot of joy to a lot of people’’, he said.

Parker said the owl ‘’may turn back up again yet’’.

“But I know Rory has been working hard to help him transition back to a normal life.’’