National MP aims to reduce barriers for those seeking work in South Canterbury

National MP Louise Upston was joined by National’s candidate for Rangitata James Meager in meeting stakeholders in Timaru on Thursday.

In hopes of finding better ways to connect jobseekers and employers in South Canterbury, National Party MP Louise Upston met South Canterbury stakeholders to share feedback she received following a workshop she ran in Timaru last year.

The National Party’s employment and social development spokesperson met representatives from the Timaru District Council, Venture Timaru, the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce and the Ara Institute of Canterbury on Thursday.

She was joined by National’s candidate for Rangitata James Meager, and shared the feedback she received from the ‘Into Work’ workshop she ran in October last year and to see that consideration and support is given to those on jobseekers benefit.

“The reason I came back to speak the stakeholders is because the feedback from the workshop last year was that there are people wanting to work or return to work but don't know where the work is locally, and it was not obvious who the organisations are,” Upston said.

READ MORE:

* Timaru tertiary institute seeks to boost domestic enrolments

* $600k boost for transport and logistics training

* Success of Reform of Vocational Education depends on how implementation 'plays out'



“Also, some older jobseekers don't want to go to MSD [Ministry of Social Development] and there’s a lack of good information about where the jobs are.

“We ran into a few business owners here [Timaru], and they are still finding it very hard to find staff.

“The pay wasn't the challenge, and a number of business would train anyone from scratch but are still finding it difficult to find staff.”

The workshop aimed to help solve challenges for businesses and reduce barriers for those seeking work, Upston said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Ara Institute of Canterbury business development representative (Southern) Charlie Auty, director of southern campuses Leonie Rasmussen, Taupō MP Louise Upston and National Party candidate for Rangitata James Meager at Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru Campus on Thursday.

Upston said there are good organisations in South Canterbury that help people find jobs including those with mental and physical disabilities and refugees, but people need to be guided in the right direction.

“The feedback was that no referrals were being made by MSD for those on the jobseekers benefit.”

Upston said the focus of the workshop was on young people but learnt that there was an opportunity to connect older jobseekers to employers as well.

“And for people who don't want to be a part of MSD to find a job, there aren't many big job expos or recruiting drives.

“We wanted to share the feedback we got with the stakeholders to come up with better ways to connect the group of people looking for work and the businesses searching for staff.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Upston said the biggest challenge most regions are facing is labour shortage, which is a constraint to businesses.

“The biggest challenge most regions are facing is labour shortage, and we wanted to share the feedback and discuss the ways local stakeholders can play a role in rectifying it.

Upston said with the help of the stakeholders it can also be made clear to young people who go off to university that there are well paid opportunities in their home town.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Upston said with the help of the stakeholders it can also be made clear to young people from Timaru who graduate in Universities outside the town that there are well paid opportunities in their hometown. (File photo)

Meager agreed with Upston’s views on what the problem was with jobseekers and employers and hopes the connections he builds in the region will help him link the groups together.

“My job as a National candidate for Rangitata is to do a lot of the leg work and build those connections in the community.

“I spend as much time as possible meeting people and building those connections and being a visible part in the community.”

Supplied/venture timaru Venture Timaru chief executive Nigel Davenport said their conversation with Upston was mainly about the current “extremely tight labour market”.

Meager says he would like to more government investment in those organisations who connect jobseekers and employers.

Venture Timaru chief executive Nigel Davenport said their conversation with Upston was mainly about the current “extremely tight labour market” and the work Venture Timaru are doing here to assist the district’s businesses to attract and retain staff but its hard work.

Davenport said some of VT’s work to assist the district’s businesses include their “nationally recognised youth transition initiative” called ‘My Next Move’ which is now known as the ‘Education to Employment Broker’ service and rolled out to approximately 30 locations around New Zealand.

“Using our extensive business networks to partner with local schools and careers advisors, our role is to expose, educate and excite our secondary school students, so they can make as fully-informed decisions as possible on their further vocational education and career pathways,” he said.

“Retention of our local youth as our next generation workforce is key in this.

“Workforce attraction resources – with such a diverse range of industries we have a wide variety employment opportunities.

“Our role as the economic development agency is to sit alongside the businesses with these supplementary information and resources which assist those looking at roles locally to stay or come here – information on housing, education & health services, community, climate, events,” Davenport said.

“Our part of the district’s Aged Friendly Strategy - that we at VT are partnering with Timaru District Council, Te Whatu Ora and local social services to develop and implement - is a focus on our experienced workers 50 plus.

“Highlighting and celebrating those local businesses who have innovative and flexible employment practices to ensure they retain this significant asset of knowledge in a way that works for the employer and employee.

“The more we do of this the better we will be able to retain significant experience and knowledge within local business and industry – which in a tight labour market is pretty important.”