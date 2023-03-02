Waimate's annual March Hare Rally keeps on keeping on after 35 years

The 2023 March Hare Rally organising committee on Thursday ahead of the rally this weekend in Waimate.

Motorcycle enthusiasts are already setting up tents at Waimate’s A and P Showgrounds for the town’s annual two-day March Hare Motorcyle Rally.

The rally began 35 years ago as a small birthday party for Waimate man Kevin Farrell, and is now one of the southern hemisphere’s largest motorcycle rallies.

Last year’s rally, which saw 1400 motorcycle enthusiasts descend on Waimate, was held in October after the organisers had to postpone the usual March date due to Covid-19.

Rally president Stu Carline said, on Thursday there were already a few people setting up tents at the grounds and more “dedicated” attendees would be coming in over the day .

“We’re expecting between 1200–1500 people attending the rally this year,” he said.

“But we’re always hoping for more people to turn up.”

Carline said the rally starts on Friday with two bands – The Yardmen and Top Shelf, and on Saturday Devils Handbrake and Cold Kranking Amps​ will keep the crowds entertained.

Saturday will be the “main day” for the rally events, Carline said.

“At 12pm we have Bill Scott starting his motorcycle themed painting which will be raffled off with all the proceeds going to the local kindergarten.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Twig Valentine and Holger Michels setting up their tent on Thursday ahead of the March Hare Rally in Waimate.

“And at 12pm again, we have the bike show which has 12 categories people can enter with the winners getting a trophy and certificate.”

Starting later is the “crowd pleasing” tug-of-war, horizontal bungee, plunger run, tattoo and burnout competitions.

Carline said this year, taking in suggestions from their social media following, they have a new game called the Slow Bike Race.

“The idea is that those participating will have to get to the finish line as slow as they can without putting their foot on the ground. The slowest person wins.

“It’s certain to get the crowd going,” he said.

“For the tug-of-war we have some teams who return every year, and it’s another game that is popular with the crowd along with the burnout competition.”

The games will be accompanied by a food court with five different vendors offering a “big range of food” and a “reasonably priced” alcohol stand offering beverages.

Carline said he and the organisers love the atmosphere during the March Hare Rally, and the opportunity to reconnect with old friends.

“We’re a small group of people in the club, and we love watching the people enjoy the rally, and the organisers enjoy the hard work they put into making the rally happen.

“I appreciate what the club does every year to make the rally happen.”

When asked why some attendees returned every year, Carline said for some it was their only chance to meet some of their friends and for others it was the atmosphere at the rally.

“It's going to be a good weekend.”

More information on the March Hare Rally can be found on their website.