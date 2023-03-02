Delays for South Canterbury road users as work begins on SH82

Planned works for the Hakataramea highway in South Canterbury will begin March 6 and last for four weeks.

South Canterbury road users are in for long delays as Waka Kotahi starts rebuilding sections of State Highway 82.

Starting Monday, drivers who take the favoured route could face up to 50-minute wait times between Station Peak and Kurow on the Hakataramea Highway.

Waka Kotahi maintenance contract manager for South Canterbury, John Keenan, said as the stretch of road was tight they would need to use manual traffic management.

“As this is a narrow section of the highway, to do this work safely and protect our work crews and road users from machinery in a tight space, we will use manual traffic management and allow road users through on the hour while work is under way.”

Motorists should expect wait times either side of the works, with the road only being opened for 10mins every hour from 7am to 6 pm.

A temporary speed limit would be in place for nighttime, weekends and Easter while the road was open.

Keenan said about 550 vehicles used the stretch of the highway each day.

“It can be a favoured route to the lakes and inland Otago on weekend and Easter, so we want people to be aware of the delays.”

There were no suitable detours, but road users could use the alternative Pukeuri to Kurow route (SH1 to SH82) to the south to bypass delays.

The works are expected to last four weeks.