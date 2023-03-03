Timaru’s historic Hadlow to Harbour charity fun run back in action on Sunday

Ben Wreford of The Frontrunner Timaru holding a few wristbands [tickets] on Friday ahead of the Hadlow to Harbour charity fun run.

Timaru’s historic Alpine Energy Hadlow to Harbour charity fun run is back in action this Sunday after a year-long break due to Covid-19.

Hadlow to Harbour co-ordinator Noel Crawford said the “very popular” event, which started in 1970, saw more than 800 participants run either the 10-kilometre stretch or shorter 3km stretch in 2020 and 2021.

“We have sold quite a good number of wristbands [tickets] from New World last Saturday and The Frontrunner. We will be selling the wristbands again this Saturday at New World,” Crawford said.

“People enjoy it because it's a fun event where people can run or walk or jog and there’s also the fitness aspect of it with a few people also taking it a little competitive.

“Usually there are also a number of children and teams in fancy dress. It's a fun run for the entire community.”

Crawford said people from around South Canterbury and “perhaps further” take part in the event every year.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone during the event. Preparations for the event started in November last year.

“The preparations include insurance, traffic plans, transportation and talking to council about using Caroline Bay.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Runners starting the Hadlow to Harbour race in 2021.

“We will have a debrief after the event and talk about ways to improve it and do it all over again next year.”

The event starts on Hadlow Rd about three to four kilometres west of Timaru. People will then make their way to Gleniti Rd, Wai-iti Rd, Otipua Church St, cross the pedestrian bridge onto Port Loop Rd before making their way to the finish line at the Soundshell in Caroline Bay.

Buses have been organised to take people up to Hadlow Rd from Caroline Bay.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Fintan Walsh with dog Ted on the Hadlow to Harbour event stop for a drink at the St Marys Church drink stop in 2021.

Crawford praised Alpine Energy’s “crucial” financial support for the event and said they have even organised a free barbecue at the finish line.

Alpine Energy will also have donation buckets around raising money to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The wristbands for the event which are the tickets for the event can be purchased at The Frontrunner on Stafford St or can be purchased on the day as well at Hadlow Rd and Countdown Church St.

As usual, Timaru's St Mary's Church, where the event goes past, will run a watering station for thirsty runners and dogs taking part.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Runners nearing the end of the Hadlow to Harbour race in 2021.

Funds raised from the sale of the wristbands will be donated to the four charities that also help with the manpower for the event – South Canterbury Heart Foundation, South-Mid Canterbury Life Education Trust, South Canterbury Hospice and South Canterbury Stroke Foundation.

Sport Canterbury have also donated $500 in prizes – $100 for school or team fancy dress, $100 for school finishing as a group, $100 for club or team finishing as a group and $100 for school winning the school trophy.

There is also $50 for someone who puts in special effort into the event and $50 for a senior or disabled person who takes part.

The event starts at 9.30am from Hadlow Rd and 9.45am from Church St on Sunday.