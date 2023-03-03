Pacific-focused course launched in Timaru

At Thursday’s Tupu Aotearoa launch at Ara Timaru are, from left, chief executive and secretary for Pacific People Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone, Manogi Tavelia, Claire McGowan, Rev Oteta Taule’alo, Theresa Rorason, John Tuamoheloa, Chris Muller and Mark Doyle.

A new programme that aims to support Pacific people into qualification-based training courses or employment is now available in South Canterbury.

Tupu Aotearoa was officially launched at the Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru campus on Thursday, in a celebration of the region’s Pacific cultures.

The programme will be provided by Literacy Aotearoa Timaru.

As well as speakers, there was a range of cultural performances, and song and prayer, in a day that was exciting for the region’s Pacific community, course navigator Bale Seniloli said.

“The language barrier has been a challenge in the past,’’ she said.

“Today is an exciting day.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tupu Aotearoa South Canterbury navigator Bale Seniloli at the course’s Timaru launch this week.

Chief executive and secretary for Pacific People Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone​ said Pacific communities in rural New Zealand were increasing.

“This is for a number of reasons,’’ Clifford-Lidstone said.

“House prices, employment pockets in places like Timaru, and a family and community base.’’

Tupu was about supporting people not in employment or training into opportunities.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sione Maile, 15, before the Tupu Aotearoa launch at Ara Timaru this week.

“It provides that pathway.’’

It would also provide important links to agencies that could offer support, she said.

“The support available in the community for things like getting your learners’ licence, and the pathway to get a forklift licence.

“And those things help industry in Timaru.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A kava ceremony was held during the programme launch.

Literacy Aotearoa regional manager Mark Doyle said the course was run widely across the country.

He said Timaru’s navigator, Seniloli, had great contacts within the community and those who took part in the programme had “absolutely nothing to lose, and everything to gain’’.

“When the students come to us, we work with them to do a personal development plan, to a get job or further education.’’

Doyle said the organisation had a “fantastic relationship’’ with Ara.