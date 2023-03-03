Winchester A&P Show to help cyclone damaged areas

Prospects look good for the 148th Temuka Geraldine A&P show, president Stephanie McCullough says.

People attending Saturday's Temuka Geraldine A&P show at Winchester will be given the chance to help those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle in the North Island.

“We’ve got Andrew Stevens, a chainsaw sculptor, who will produce an item that will go on sale in a silent auction,” president Stephanie McCullough said.

“A couple of businesses have also donated items and there will be a container where people will be able to make a donation.”

It will all be going to Federated Farmers to distribute in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, McCullough said.

“Things are tough for everyone, we’ll just have to wait to see what we get, but anything will be gratefully received.”

McCullough expected a big crowd, at the Winchester showgrounds after the 2021 and 2022 shows were cancelled due to Covid-19.

“You can never judge how many we will get there, it’s always weather dependant.

“We had a one-off show in October which was very well attended and double the numbers we thought. It was great to see people interacting with friends.

“We were lucky we got funding. Venture Timaru put money towards the last show which helped us immensely.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ali Talbot checks out some entries in the school exhibits section.

McCullough said Saturday's show featured good entries in traditional categories of wool, sheep, alpacas, goats, the shed section (home industry, baking, photography), and the trade sites had been “wonderfully supported”.

There was also plenty of entertainment planned, with motorbike riders performing jumps off 10.5 metre-high ramps, the Temuka Fire Brigade doing a demonstration extinguishing a kitchen fire, digger golf and a ute muster for the best pre-1990 farm and street ute as well as other categories.

“We only started that last year when we had five, we’ve got a few more this year,” McCullough said.

A composite pipe band will open the show, the association’s 148th, at 8am performing in the show ring.

“The work is done by an amazing group of volunteers,” McCullough said, “and the grounds look amazing”.