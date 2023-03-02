Burn-off threatening pine plantation near Waimate brought under control

A burn-off threatening a pine plantation in the Waimate District has been brought under control by firefighters.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Alex Norris said fire crews from St Andrews, Glenavy, Waimate and Timaru responded to the incident off State Highway 1 in Otaio at 3pm.

Norris said an area of grass was on fire at the edge of a pine plantation.

The front edge of the fire was 200 metres long, and it took an hour for firefighters to bring it under control.

The crews remain at the scene dampening the area and ensuring the fire does not reignite, Norris said.