Remembering Pam: Labour Party stalwart 'one of a generation', says former PM

In 2018, Temuka Labour Party president Pam Cornelius sent a cup, bowl and plate to then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s baby.

Her name is synonymous with the Labour Party in her hometown, but Pam Cornelius is also being remembered as someone who got in and helped others, often fighting for those who did not have a voice.

Cornelius died at home, in Temuka, on February 28, aged 82, and will be farewelled in Geraldine on Tuesday.

A life member of the Labour Party, Cornelius was also involved in many other groups in South Canterbury including Temuka Young Women’s Basketball, Temuka and Geraldine Netball, the Rhona Day Kindergarten, Temuka District High School, the Temuka Rugby Club, a Trustbank trustee and Whānau Āwhina Plunket.

She has been remembered by former Prime Minister Helen Clark as “one of a generation’’.

Her son Shayne Cornelius described his mother as “strong-willed and always with an opinion’'.

“She was an extrovert and very caring and compassionate,’’ he said.

Jess Parker/Stuff Jim Sutton spends time with long-time Labour advocates Pam Cornelius and Jack Cornelius at his farewell from politics held in the Senior Citizens rooms in Timaru in 2006.

“If someone was down and out she would be helping them, not kicking them down. She had a big social conscious.’’

He said his mother was born in Green Island, Dunedin, and she followed her parents to Temuka when her father retired in 1959.

“She came to Temuka as an 18-year-old and married Jack at 19.

“She met him at a tennis club function.’’

A couple of years later, Shayne was born and then Ryan, he said.

“Labour was definitely a big part of Mum’s life – and Dad was also a member.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Andrew Little visits Pam Cornelius in Temuka in 2014.

“The Temuka branch [of the Labour Party] was the largest in the country.’’

He remembered in his secondary school years at Temuka High School, now known as Opihi College, the guest speaker for the school prize giving assembly was unable to make it.

His mother got into action and organised for the then prime minister to come along and be the speaker.

He said over the years his mother had fundraised for countless organisations in the community and had lobbied the Government on many occasions.

This included a petition she initiated in 1999 that introduced a policy to ensure the married rate of superannuation not be allowed to fall below 65% of the average wage.

In 2013, she collected more than 940 signatures, nearly all from Temuka people, in response to NZ Post’s proposal to change its deed of service to allow for thrice-weekly delivery of mail.

At the time she worried what the changes might mean for elderly people or those in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Clark said Cornelius was an “incredibly staunch Labour Party member for a very, very long time’’.

Mytchall Bransgrove Temuka woman Pam Cornelius watches as her petition asking the Government not to reduce NZ Post to three days a week was presented to parliament in 2013.

“She will be thoroughly missed,’’ Clark said.

She came to know Cornelius “a mover and shaker in the Temuka branch’’ in the 1970s when she was first involved in the Labour Party.

“She made a tremendous contribution.

“Going back a long, long time I used to stay with her [in Temuka].’’

Cornelius had been of a generation that was “very dedicated’’ to Labour, Clark said.

MP for Rangitata Jo Luxton said she was saddened to hear of Cornelius’ death.

“Pam was an absolute stalwart of the Temuka Labour Party,’’ Luxton said.

“She was a long-serving and dedicated secretary and treasurer.’’

A service for Cornelius will be held at Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel on Tuesday at 10am.