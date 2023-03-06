Rain, smiles and dogs in Timaru's Hadlow to Habour fun run

Participant numbers were lower than usual at the run, and organisers believes it’s because of the weather.

The weather wasn’t ideal and numbers were lower than usual, but that didn’t stop entrants in the annual Hadlow to Harbour fun run from smiling their way to the finish line, says one organiser.

The charity event, which was held in Timaru on Sunday, is hosted by the Rotary Club of Timaru North and raises money for the Heart Foundation, Stroke Club, Hospice and Life Education Trust. It also provides funds for Rotary projects.

Event organiser John Keenan said the run was great, and the group behind the event were grateful to everyone who had taken part since it was established in South Canterbury more than 50 years ago.

“It went off well despite the weather, we did have about half the entries we expected, but we put that down to the weather,” Keenan said.

“This is the first time since my time being involved that the weather has hindered the numbers, but with the rain we still had good numbers.”

The event was smooth sailing, with no injuries for the 406 participants and 22 dogs, Keenan said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Xye Doyle waves to Harold the Giraffe during the town centre section of the run.

“We had over 400 participants, 106 men, 206 women, 54 boys, 40 girls, six pushchairs, 22 dogs and one scooter.

“Finishing at Caroline Bay our sponsor Alpine Energy put on hot food and there was a coffee cart, so everyone got to warm up after a run in the cold.”

Runners in the 10km section started at Hadlow Rd at 9.30am, with the first people finishing around the 40-minute mark.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff From left, Snow the Dog, Sarah Bartlett, Lily Muir and Sarah Heurea before the start of Hadlow To Harbour.

The last participant finished around 11.38am.

“Everyone did a really great job, I was looking after the people out the back and there were a lot of smiles, which is what we want to see.”

He said in previous years there had been a lot of people in costumes and fancy dress, but there were not as many this year.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff From left, Caralina Huerta, Egnacia and her dog, Odie, Claudia Huerta, Renzo Pettengell, 12, and Hamish Pettengell with his dog, Quijote during Hadlow To Harbour.

“Everyone seemed to have a really good day, so it was definitely a successful event.”

A water station was set up across from St Mary’s Church, which attracted plenty of runners and dogs, former Timaru mayor Ray Bennett said.

“We saw lots of people, and we served water to about seven dogs.”

Bennett said it was a really good event, and it was great to see all the smiling faces.”