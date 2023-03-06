Partially closed parking building 'remains safe' says Timaru District Council

The closed empty top floor of the Timaru District Council’s parking building on Sophia St in Timaru. Photo taken June 2022.

The top floor of Timaru's multi-level car park has been closed for more than four months with the district council continuing to be confident the building “remains safe” as parking is allowed on other levels.

Troubles for the 12-year-old building began to emerge in June 2022 when a report from council's acting group manager commercial and strategy Jason Rivett indicated it required waterproofing and structural repair.

Council closed the building for four weeks in late October to carry out further evaluation to assess its durability in the first step to eventually determining a rating against the new building standards (NBS) which came into effect after the car park was built.

The building was constructed during the Canterbury earthquakes. A building below 34% of NBS is considered earthquake-prone.

READ MORE:

* Top floor off limits as Timaru parking building reopens after inspection

* Council to temporarily close central Timaru car park for repairs

* How will Timaru's council breathe new life into the town's CBD?



Council reopened the building, except the top floor, after the four-week evaluation stating the closure “will remain in place until further notice while investigations continue”.

Council's group manager infrastructure, Andrew Dixon, said in November 2022 that “the safety of users was paramount".

“The inspections to date have identified remedial maintenance work required for parts of the building," Dixon said

“Investigations are continuing as to the extent of the work required and how that can be managed to keep the building or parts of it operational.”

Those investigations are continuing a council spokesperson told The Timaru Herald on Monday and “remedial work has yet to be determined”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The empty top floor of the Sophia St parking building in Timaru. Photo taken November 2022.

"Public safety is paramount and based on the advice of the structural engineers assessing the building with the closure of the top level of the car park, we are confident that the car park building remains safe," the spokesperson said.

Council is yet to answer The Timaru Herald's questions on what the building's current NBS rating is and when they expect to receive the structural reports.