Census 2023: What help is available in South Canterbury to fill out forms

The 2023 Census will for the first time include questions about sexual identity and orientation. (Video first published November 2022.)

Help is at hand for those in South Canterbury who may be struggling to fill out a form, ahead of Census Day 2023.

With just hours until Census, representatives from Statistics NZ have been out in the Timaru community supporting those who have struggled to fill out the form, or who have been concerned about the information they are giving.

The collections team was at Te Aitarakihi on Monday, and field operations Census 2023 area manager South Canterbury Tania Macfarlane said it had been a busy day.

Census support would also be available at other locations until Saturday.

At the multicultural centre, 37 Census forms had been completed before lunch, Macfarlane said.

“Six people who have come along today [Monday] have not completed the census before,’’ she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Helping Jeremaia Roberts go through his Census form on Monday at Timaru’s Te Aitarakihi is Edna Crichton.

“They want to know how the census data makes a difference to them and their whānau.

“When you take part in the census, you help inform the needs of your family and community.’’

By law, a 2023 Census form must be filled out for everyone who is in New Zealand on the night of Tuesday, March 7, even if they don’t live here permanently.

The census forms can be filled in anytime, but the questions need to be answered as if they were being answered on the night of the census – March 7.

Macfarlane said Te Aitarakihi had been supporting whānau and community for 30 years, and whānau felt “comfortable coming here to get support’’.

She said six of those who had filled out the form at the centre on Monday had never completed the Census before.

“Three of these were youth attending the whānau mahi programme. We’ve enjoyed having kaumatua pop in, and they’ve enjoyed a cuppa and some kai while getting help.’’

The centre’s kapa haka group would enjoy some kai before practise on Monday night and also get the opportunity to complete their forms then, she said.

Macfarlane said the collections team had been working hard to ensure all households had forms or Internet codes to complete their Census in time.

“We want to make it easy for everyone to participate in Census.

Supplied Census 2023 will take place on March 7, 2023.

“We’ve partnered with a number of agencies and community groups to ensure some key groups are given extra support and confidence to participate. These groups are our elderly [aged] 80-plus and people with disability.

“Our Māori and Pacific people were underrepresented in the last Census, so we are thankful for the partnerships we’ve formed with agencies throughout the entire region to see those numbers improve and reflect a fair representation of our communities and life in New Zealand.’’

She encouraged those who had concerns about filling out the Census forms to go to census.co.nz.

“It includes everything you need to know about the importance of Census, it shows great examples of how the data collected has made a positive impact for whānau, iwi and community groups, not just government decision-making.

“It explains how your data is collected and stored to ensure your information is safe and secure.’’

The collections team will be at the Timaru Library from 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, and the Timaru City Hub space, 184 Stafford St, from 10am to 4pm on Friday, and 10am to 3pm on Saturday.

Help is also available at Multicultural Aoraki on Tuesday and Thursday from 4pm to 7pm.

Citizens Advice Bureau South Canterbury, in Community House, is also offering help.

Alternatively call 0800CENSUS (0800 236 787).