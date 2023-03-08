'Symbol of changing times': Gang pad fences ripped down, properties sold

An aerial view of the former Road Knights and Head Hunters gang pad at 38, 40 and 42 High St on Tuesday.

The tall iron fences surrounding a central Timaru gang pad have been ripped down, with the properties changing hands for the first time in decades.

But in the past couple of weeks, the fortress surrounding the former Road Knights gang pad, in the town where the gang was founded in 1979, has been taken down, and the properties at 38, 40 and 42 High St have been bought by Timaru Developments Ltd.

The company’s directors are well-known South Canterbury businessman Gary Rooney, and Ryan de Joux.

The properties housed the Road Knights headquarters until 2021, when the Head Hunters gang shifted its South Island headquarters to the town and established a base at the pad.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The former Road Knights gang headquarters on High St has been bought by property developers.

At the time the group’s senior patched member Stephen William Daly moved from Whangārei to the South Canterbury town.

For a long time the properties where hidden from view behind the high fences, with a sign on the fence saying “No stupid people’’.

When the Head Hunters moved in, Timaru’s mayor Nigel Bowen called on members of the community to refrain from doing business with the gang, advising residents to “close the door and say these guys aren’t welcome’’.

At the time now-retired Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said “Timaru does not deserve to be tarred with the brush of being the gang centre of New Zealand that it was in the late 1980s and 1990s, we don’t want that again’’.

On Tuesday, Bowen welcomed the news the High St properties had been sold.

“This has provided an opportunity to continue the pressure on gangs in the district,’’ he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff One of three High St properties bought by Timaru Developments Ltd.

“I am hopeful that this gang and others have received the message that they are not welcome in our district.’’

Bowen said the social harm gangs inflicted on the community through drug supply and other organised crime should not be taken lightly and “this is reflected heavily in the social harm in our community’’.

“Unfortunately gangs, whether it be this one or others, will always be a problem.

“As a community we do have tools we can respond with, we can choose not to interact via our businesses, as an individual we may show fear but as a community we can show strength.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The former gang pad this week.

Key players in Timaru gangs in the 1980s and ‘90s were the Devils Henchmen and the Road Knights – South Canterbury men, many of whom had lived here all their lives and were employed in the district.

Those decades, and particularly 1991, were marked by a battle for dominance and tit-for-tat attacks between members and associates of both gangs.

Gang expert Dr Jarrod Gilbert said the sale of the properties was a “real symbol of changing times’’ among gangs in New Zealand.

It was not unusual that the Road Knights had been taken over by another gang, he said.

“When one gang’s members get low, they become very vulnerable,’’ Gilbert said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The headquarters following its takeover by the Head Hunters in December 2021.

Gilbert said in the early 2000s the gang scene in New Zealand was in a downward trend.

“Young people weren’t joining gangs and another big factor was methamphetamine. A lot of people in that scene did enormous damage.’’

However, in the past 10 years some gangs adapted, while other traditional “mainstays’’ of the scene in the 1980s and 1990s, “gangs that were big’’ have disappeared.

He said “for the longest time’’ the Road Knights and Devil’s Henchman had kept other gangs out of Timaru.

“It speaks to a really changing scene.’’

Detective Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins, of Aoraki, said police took the harm caused by gang members in the community very seriously and “work hard to hold offenders to account’’.

“Police have conducted search warrants on this particular property in recent times, and were aware the property was being sold,’’ he said.

“Police have a good awareness of gang activity in the Timaru area and work hard to hold people to account when criminal offending is identified.’’

According to Quotable Value, the property at 38 High St was last sold on February 6, 1985, for $35,000.

It has a capital value of $210,000 and a land value of $160,000.

40 High St, has no sale on record but has a capital value of $170,000 and a land value of $160,000.

And 42 High St was sold on February 1, 2023, for $350,000.