Personal details request dropped for public meetings on contentious Waimate plant

An artist's impression of the proposed waste-to-energy plant in Waimate.

The company proposing to build a contentious $350 million waste-to-energy plant in Waimate has backtracked on its request for people to provide personal details when registering for upcoming public information meetings.

South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL), the company behind the proposal named Project Kea, announced last week it would be holding two community information sessions next week. The last time it held such sessions was in September 2021.

Those wanting to attend the sessions were required to register on the Project Kea website and provide their full name and contact details.

However, SIRRL has now confirmed no registration is required to attend the sessions after people raised concerns about providing their personal details.

READ MORE:

* 'Overwhelming support' for protest as waste incinerator company sets date to return to Waimate

* Concern over waste-to-energy company lodging objection against councils

* Waste-to-energy company lodges objections after councils return applications for second time



“We want to make sure that everyone who wants more information can access one of our sessions to hear what we have to say and also to ask any questions they may have,” SIRRL director Paul Taylor said.

“We’ve arranged the sessions in the hope that most people will be able to find a timeslot that suits them. We also hope that by offering more sessions, everyone will have a chance to ask their own questions.”

supplied/SIRRL SIRRL director Paul Taylor said feedback from our last community meeting was that the meeting was too big and people didn’t have the opportunity to be heard.

Taylor said the feedback from the last public meeting in September 2021 was that it was “too big” and people did not have the chance to be heard.

“This time we asked people to register to attend a session – so we could try and keep each session to a size where anyone with a question had a good chance of getting it answered.

“We asked for names and contact details when people registered, so we could follow up with project information, but we appreciate that some people felt uncomfortable providing this information, and we’ve dropped the requirement to register attendance. People can now just turn up at any of the sessions.”

Among those concerned about providing personal information to register and the format of the meetings were a Waimate group opposing the proposal and a group of Waimate GPs who had previously condemned the plant.

“We’re glad to see they have removed the requirement to register because it had the potential to intimidate people who had concerns and wanted to voice their concerns at the meeting,” Robert Ireland, spokesperson for Why Waste Waimate, said.

However, the group still believes “half a dozen small group sessions will not adequately accommodate a district with a population of 8000 people’’.

He also confirmed that Why Waste Waimate will hold a protest march at 12pm on March 15.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The last time SIRRL held information sessions for the Waimate Community was in September 2021.

The group will start the march from St Patrick’s Catholic Basilica Church’s car park on Queen St, march down to the Waimate District Council building then head towards the event centre where SIRRL will be holding its public meeting.

Ireland said the group will have a free sausage sizzle at the event centre and the group will also be sharing information “SIRRL do not want to share” with the public.

Dr Crispin Langston, one of a group of five Waimate GPs to oppose the plant, said the group believed the information sessions must occur as a “truly open and accessible forum”.

“We do not believe that the proposed series of self-contained, essentially private meetings will achieve that goal.”

Langston said SIRRL dropping the requirement to register was an “improvement” and he was sure people would now be “far more likely” to welcome the opportunity to attend the meetings.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff SIRRL director Paul Taylor speaks with Waimate residents at an information session in September 2021.

Langston was concerned the requirement for people to register for the meetings would “inhibit free speech”.

“It is well recognised that the best way to genuinely hear a community’s concerns is to have a larger public meeting with questions initially sorted and presented on behalf of the audience, before opening to the floor.”

Langston said a “truly open public meeting” also means that more specifically informed participants can follow the answers and help others achieve a better understanding.

SIRRL/Stuff A flowchart on how the proposed waste-to-energy plant proposed for Waimate will work.

Taylor will be joined at the meetings by international energy-from-waste expert Herman Sioen, who is visiting New Zealand from Belgium.

He will explain how the plant works and will discuss the European experience of energy-from-waste plants as an “effective and sustainable” alternative to landfills, and a way for New Zealand to tackle its growing waste crisis.

SIRRL/Supplied ​A screen grab of a computer concept photograph from a resource application for the proposal to build a waste-to-energy plant near Glenavy in South Canterbury.

The first information session will be on Tuesday, March 14 at Glenavy Hall from 1.30–3.30pm and then again from 5.30–7pm.

The second information session will be at the Waimate Event Centre on Wednesday, March 15 from 11am to 12.30pm, 1–2.30pm, 3–4.30pm and 5–6.30pm.