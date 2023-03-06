Thefts prompt Real Milk Timaru to remove after-hours honesty box

Stu Weir (right) and Andrea of Real Milk Timaru say the thefts mean there will no longer be an honesty box after hours.

A Timaru milk business has discontinued use of their honesty box after-hours following thefts that have been described as the “lowest of the low” and “disgusting” by the owner.

Stu Weir, who owns Real Milk Timaru, with his partner Andrea, said the public were able to purchase honey and eggs after hours at their 24/7 unmanned shop on Fairview Rd and payment could be made through an honesty box system.

But, that wasn’t the case any more.

The business had discontinued this after someone stole raffle money, which was for the Timaru Hospice, money that was inside the honesty box and honey in early February.

“We trust people to be honest and upfront about the honesty box, but it seems not everyone understood that.”

The thief entered the shop again at 6am last Thursday but left disappointed and empty-handed as the business had already moved their honesty box inside.

Footage from the security camera inside the shop shows a heavily disguised person with a backpack and headlamp going through the table where the honesty box was usually kept.

Unable to find anything, the person quickly left on a bike.

“We’re starting to think it's the same person coming back and because of that we moved the honesty box inside and stopped selling eggs and honey after-hours.

“It's not a huge amount of money, but it makes us start having mistrust in people.

“We think it's the same person who stole the raffle money, and we have got some feedback from the video we posted on our Facebook page, and we’ve let the police know.

“This person has realised there’s an opportunity to take the money here.”

The business would continue selling eggs and honey during working hours.

Weir said while the money taken was not a significant amount, the person was stealing from people and the hospice raffle theft was the last straw.

“It's the lowest of the low thing to do.

“We were raising money for the hospice and people at the hospice work hard every day and someone stealing money from them is disgusting.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Prior to the theft in early February, someone stole eggs and money from the unmanned shop in October.

“We had to cover up the money ourselves to give to the hospice.”

Prior to the theft in early February, someone had stolen eggs and money from the shop in October.

And in January 2020, cash cassettes holding about $250 were ripped from their raw milk vending machine.

Weir said they had the honesty box system for three to four years and introduced it to allow people to have access to eggs, milk and honey whenever they wanted.