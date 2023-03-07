Aoraki Festival to celebrate culture, colour and connection

Preparing for the Multicultural Aoraki Festival is, back from left, Katy Houstoun, Ada Tang-Scarlett, Donna Lindsay, Mua Siaosi-Ena, and front left, Charlie Auty and Peni Vinakadina.

Many of the region’s diverse cultures will be celebrated at a Timaru festival.

There would be more than 80 stalls at this Saturday’s Multicultural Aoraki Festival, at the Ara campus of Timaru field, with the aim of getting as many people together to share, and celebrate, their culture, the organisation’s general manager Katy Houstoun​ said.

“It’s about celebrating the cultures within our community and for the community to see who they are,’’ she said.

“It will be awesome and there will be so much to see and do.’’

Over the years Multicultural Aoraki, formerly known as the Aoraki Migrant Centre, had hosted several festivals to celebrate the region’s diversity, Houstoun said.

“We started up at the stadium and last year we were at the Farmers’ Market, but due to growth we’ve gone to Ara for this year's [festival].’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff From left, Ada Tang-Scarlett, Katy Houstoun, Charlie Auty, Donna Lindsay, Peni Vinakadina and Mua Siaosi-Ena are excited about the event on Saturday.

She said many of the region’s cultures would be represented with stalls, food and activities.

Many of the social agencies supporting migrants would also be at the festival, including members of Fire and Emergency New Zealand, NZ Police and the YMCA.

“So it will be informative too.’’

There would also be cultural performances from various groups including the Filipino community, Indian, Samoan, Tongan, Kiribati, Chinese and Japanese.

“It’s a really awesome opportunity for our different ethnicities to showcase their culture.

“The festival will be lovely and vibrant.’’

She said a real effort had been made to include as many cultures as possible in the running of the event as well.

The cash-only festival will run from 11am to 3pm, and entry is free.