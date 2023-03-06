Resurfacing work begins on Aorangi Park all-weather athletics track

The Aorangi athletic track is being resurfaced over the next four weeks.

After delays due to Covid-19, work has started resurfacing Timaru’s Aorangi Park all-weather athletics track to bring it up to world-class standard.

Father and son, Paolo and Lorenzo Ferella, two employees of specialist synthetic track-laying company Mondo of Italy, started preliminary work on Friday and the serious business of laying the track on Monday.

The track was supposed to have been resurfaced 12 months ago. With New Zealand’s borders closed because of Covid-19 restrictions, and since laying a new surface was so highly technical requiring Mondo staff, this was not possible.

“They said it will take four weeks to lay the track; I'd say it could be more than that,” Athletics South Canterbury All-Weather Track Trust’s Gordon Ireland said.

“We've never done this before. I saw them in Perth in November and since then they’ve been laying tracks in Perth and Sydney.

“It's a very skilled job putting down a Mondo track, they are specialists.”

With the delays, 58 rolls of Mondo track rolled up in drums were kept in storage as well as the glue required for the job and 6000 small bricks, all in three containers at Ireland’s business, Fire and Safety Training.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Lorenzo Ferella of the specialist synthetic track-laying company Mondo laying out the first section of track.

The drums were placed inside the track, from which the first sections of track were unrolled and laid on the present Mondo surface on Monday .

Ireland said they looked like giant-sized toilet rolls.

The original track was installed 19 years ago and showing signs of wear and tear. The project to resurface it had been going since 2019.

“We’ve water blasted the track, and I’ve spent a lot of time and money on it,” Ireland said.

“A lot of things don't work without people fronting up. Ray Bowan has put in time and money as well.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Before coming to Timaru, the Ferellas laid tracks in Perth and Sydney.

Fine settled weather, without rain, was vital to ensure the track could be laid in the timeframe contracted with Mondo. If there were delays, Ireland said the trust would have to pay extra.

“We've budgeted the whole thing at just under a million dollars. We’ve got all the money, but we’ll be a bit nervous anticipating what happens in the next few weeks.

"Once the surface is on another guy comes and puts lines on the track; it’s very precise.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Paolo Ferella hard at work laying the track which is expected to take four weeks or more to complete.

Ireland said “everyone should be pleased” when the project was completed, which would ensure Timaru remained on the national athletics calendar for hosting major championship meetings, such as the annual Lovelock Classic, which brought economic benefits for the wider community.

“If we have a first-class facility, people will come.

“We just had the Colgate Games for the South Island and people liked the facility. Next year we have the New Zealand secondary schools.”

Ireland said the trust intended to obtain long sun shades that could be erected along the bank of the front straight during meetings.

The trust had also recently installed a new hammer cage costing upwards of $65,000.