Fund empowering women to be relaunched in South Canterbury

Preparing for the Aoraki Foundation Women's Fund launch event are Rewa Raymond, left, Tam Johnson, Claire Barlow, Richard Spackman and Lily Bolland.

A foundation aims to raise $10,000 through 100 women each giving $100, with the money to be distributed to causes elevating women in South Canterbury.

The Aoraki Foundation’s Women’s Fund will be officially relaunched on March 30 at a special event in Timaru celebrating women in the region.

The foundation, an independent, not-for-profit organisation, has been running since 2009 and invests money donated by South Canterbury people and businesses who want to “give where they live’’, distributing 100 per cent of income to causes and charities in the region.

The Women’s Fund was launched in 2019, but then Covid-19 struck, Aoraki Foundation chief executive Richard Spackman said.

Spackman said all funds raised at the relaunch will go back into the community, and on the night three South Canterbury projects will be announced as being directly affected by those funds.

He said those at the event will hear how together a collection of giving women can make change in the community.

Aoraki Foundation Women’s Fund chairperson Tam Johnson said it was hoped the Women’s Fund would elevate women and support them.

“It’s also about shining a light about what’s happening in the community,’’ she said.

“The conversations that will come from the evening will be really helpful too.’’

Johnson will also share the story of some of the barriers she has faced and overcome.

Statistics provided by the fund show if there were 100 women in a group, 20 would have experienced sexual harassment as secondary school students, 25 would be heading solo parent homes, 33 would have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime, and the group would be underrepresented by 36% on NZX 100 companies.

The group would also earn 9% less than men.

“The evening will also be a chance to celebrate the strength of women and girls,’’ Spackman said.

One way the fund works was through a giving circle model, a collection of money – such as the Women’s Fund relaunch.

The cost of a ticket, $100, is a donation to the Aoraki Foundation Women's Fund and includes a meal.

Those who wish to make an additional donation are also able to do so.

The launch is at The Landing Service Building from 6.30pm.