MyWay pick-up, drop-off begins in Stafford St

A “parklet” shelter and parking area have been installed in Stafford St, Timaru, for the MyWay by Metro service.

MyWay by Metro vehicles can now access Timaru’s Stafford St with a new stopping bay “parklet” being used for the first time today outside Farmers.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the parklet would be trialled for four months to gather feedback from users, residents and businesses to decide on a permanent location.

“This new parklet will be a convenient and safe space to hop on and off Timaru’s on-demand transport service, providing better connections for the community into the heart of the city,” Waka Kotahi manager urban mobility Kathryn King said.

“This is the first of over 90 transport choice projects that Waka Kotahi will be working on with 46 councils over the next 18 months.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An interior view of the “parklet,” which means MyWay passengers can be picked up and dropped off in Stafford St for the first time.

“We want to work together with councils to build a transport system that's sustainable for the next generation.”

Although MyWay by Metro has operated in Timaru since 2020, until Tuesday, CBD passengers would have to be picked up and dropped off in side streets since there were no assigned bus stops in Stafford St.

Waka Kotahi has allocated close to $270,000 to the Timaru District Council for the project, which is part of a nationwide $350 million Transport Choices programme.

The council’s communications manager, Stephen Doran, said the council had contributed in kind with staff time, working with the Government’s Public Transport Accessibility Group.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The parking area and shelter will be trialled through to July to decide whether it is the best location in Stafford St.

Mayor Nigel Bowen said he was excited to see the new parklet and funding provided to help develop stronger transport options for Timaru.

“This funding means we can do things we might not have been able to do before.

“We can provide more environmentally friendly transport choices for our people and make things more accessible for people who find it trickier to get around in traditional ways.

“We’re excited to trial this new parklet and get cracking into the other projects that are being funded through Transport Choices.”

Last month, Timaru’s long-running fixed route bus “Link” service ended.

MyWay by Metro is subsidised by Environment Canterbury (Ecan) rates and Waka Kotahi but not the district council. ECan said the service averaged 600 boardings, or around 300 people a day.