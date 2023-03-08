Kindling axe attack on diners on Timaru's Bay Hill admitted

The Bay Hill area in Timaru, near where the September 2022 axe attack occurred, is lined with several restaurants.

An axe-wielding man has admitted attacking, wounding and threatening two people walking to their car near a popular dining area in Timaru.

The 40-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, vacated earlier not guilty pleas and admitted on Tuesday his role in the incident which left the female complainant with a head wound which required seven stitches.

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with a weapon and threatening to kill, when he appeared before Judge Jim Large in the Timaru District Court via an audiovisual link from Christchurch Men’s Prison.

The incident occurred at 8.06pm on September 15, 2022, as the pair walked to their car after dining at The Bay Hill above Caroline Bay.

“As the complainants were getting into the vehicle the defendant ran up behind them and approached (the male) at the driver’s door,” the summary of facts says.

“The defendant was holding a kindling axe in his hand and held it up above his head and stated ‘I’m going to f..king kill you. I know who you are’.”

The axe was swung at the male complainant several times before he was pulled across the front seats of the car away from the defendant.

The man landed in the gutter with the defendant running around the vehicle and approaching the woman who was standing between the two men.

“The defendant raised the axe above his head and struck (the woman) in the head with enough force that she fell to the ground.

“The defendant then approached (the man) who was now standing, again holding the axe above his head.”

At this stage the woman had managed to stand up behind the defendant and was able to grab the axe out of his hand, telling the man to run.

The summary says the man ran back towards the restaurant with the defendant close behind yelling “I’m going to stab you”.

As the man neared the restaurant the defendant fled towards Caroline Bay, and he was apprehended in a vehicle near the skate park.