Timaru artist offers up original work to support response to Cyclone Gabrielle

Wayne Patrick is holding an exhibition over the weekend to raise money for the Red Cross.

A Timaru artist is hoping his greeting cards will travel far and wide as he stages an exhibition to support those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Wayne Patrick is holding an exhibition in his studio over the weekend selling greeting cards, prints and original art, and a quarter of the cost will go to Red Cross to help with its ongoing response.

“If everyone in Timaru bought a greeting card, imagine how far that would go,” he said.

Patrick said the idea of the exhibition was because “In New Zealand everyone sort of helps each other.”

The greeting cards and prints will feature scenes from Timaru, Ōamaru, Old Christchurch and Akaroa.

”The cards are $5 and the prints are $20, as I wanted to make sure that it is affordable for everyone,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Wayne Patrick hopes there will be something for everyone at his exhibition over the weekend.

All the prints are new works, as are the original works, with a few older pieces that will up for a silent auction.

“There is something for everyone, with scenes from places around here, a bit of modern colourful art, everything.

“Over the weekend people can just come upstairs and have a look around.”

The exhibition will take place in his studio in the Royal Arcade on Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 11am to 2pm.