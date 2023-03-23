New heritage plaques to be installed across South Canterbury

South Canterbury Historical Society president Ray Bennett, left, and Timaru Civic Trust chairman Nigel Gilkison showing plaques produced by the groups that honour heritage buildings and sites in the region.

More blue plaques identifying heritage sites will be popping up in South Canterbury in the coming months after a joint-project to highlight the region’s history received funding.

The Timaru Civic Trust and the South Canterbury Historical Society have produced eight new Historic Places Aotearoa (HPA) plaques to be installed on buildings in the region.

There are already five plaques in the district – Timaru’s Landing Service building receiving the first in July 2020.

The HPA, a non-statutory independent organisation was formed in 2013 to protect historic sites and buildings throughout the country. It oversees the blue plaque scheme which was conceived by Timaru Civic Trust chairman Nigel Gilkison.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Two of the plaques bound for South Canterbury sites.

The plaque offers a little history of the building it is on.

Gilkison said the new plaques were “quite exciting’’ and acknowledged funding from a local bequest from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga that helped the project go ahead.

“There’s about 230 to 240 heritage-listed buildings in South Canterbury that these plaques could be on,’’ Gilkison said.

“It’s important to tell the stories of the buildings these plaques are on. A lot of people don’t realise they’re important.’’

It was also important to maintain older buildings as it was much more sustainable to maintain them than it was to rebuild, he said.

South Canterbury Historical Society president Ray Bennett agreed it was critical that heritage sites were recognised and maintained.

The eight plaques produced will be installed on the following buildings in the coming months: Eleanor Tripp Memorial Library in Woodbury, the Pleasant Point Railway Station, St Mary's Church in Esk Valley, St David's Church in Cave, The Vicarage in Geraldine, St Patrick's Basilica in Waimate; the Temuka Courthouse Museum and St Augustine's Church in Waimate.

Plaques produced earlier were for the Landing Service Building, the Sacred Heart Basilica, Chalmers Church, St Mary’s Church – to be installed following the completion of earthquake strengthening work, and The Custom House, yet to be installed.