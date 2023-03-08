Timaru anaesthetist's charity ride from sound to sound off to flying start

Timaru anaesthetist Peter Doran is cycling to raise money for Family Works South Canterbury.

A Timaru anaesthetist’s cycle ride of 1500 kilometres to help young people struggling with mental health issues has got off to a flying start.

Peter Doran left Queen Charlotte Sound on Monday and is biking to Milford Sound to raise money for Presbyterian Support South Canterbury’s Family Works.

It is the second time Doran has ridden for the charity, and so far he has raised $6890 – with $5000 of that coming from Bidwill Trust Hospital where the anaesthetist is a credentialed specialist.

General manager Tina Rogers said it was nice to continue supporting Doran, as the Trust had on his previous charity ride in 2020.

That ride, from Cape Reinga to Bluff, raised more than $14,000 for Family Works.

“The money is going to a great cause,’’ Roger said.

It is hoped the funds raised will increase the availability of Family Works’ psychologist because of high demand.

By 2.30pm on Wednesday Doran had ridden 257 kilometres.

Doran’s ride can be followed here.

Donations can be made by visiting pssc.org.nz/donate.