Crop stubble burning resource consents reminder

Resource consents are required for any burn-offs inside Timaru's crop residue burning buffer zone.

Farmers around Timaru are being reminded they need resource consents before beginning their annual crop residue or stubble burning schedules.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) says while stubble burning is a permitted activity in Canterbury, it is vital the rules are followed and those burning off should be considerate to neighbours.

Part of the rules include "crop residue burning buffer zones" around Timaru and Ashburton.

"If your farm is in the Timaru or Ashburton crop residue burning buffer zone, you will need a resource consent before burning," ECan warned.

ECan's South Canterbury service delivery leader Brian Reeves said most Canterbury farmers who burned crop residue did so responsibly.

"The vast majority check conditions, make smoke management plans and apply for consents where required, which is great," Reeves said.

"Some even go the extra mile by putting out signs when they’re crop burning.

“This is especially appreciated as it avoids unnecessary call-outs to Fire and Emergency and our incident response teams."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Smoke rises from a crop stubble fire on the outskirts of Timaru on February 21, 2023.

Reeves said usually, problems arose when crop residue was burnt in unsuitable weather conditions and/or without an adequate smoke management plan, whichcould result in complaints from neighbours and passers-by, or even FENZ call-outs.

Reeves encouraged farmers unsure of the rules to ask for help.

"Don’t hesitate to ask us for help and guidance.

"We can even arrange to talk through the rules with you in person at your place."

ECan offered the following advice for those preparing for a burn-off:

Visit checkitsalright.nz to find out if a burnoff is allowed. If burning in a restricted or prohibited fire season, a permit from Fire and Emergency New Zealand will be needed.

Make a smoke management plan. This is a legal requirement and must cover everything from the weather forecast for the day of the burn to how those who may be affected are being informed. An easy-to-follow template is available at ecan.govt.nz/smokeplan.

Read the Fire and Emergency guide to crop residue burns. The guide gives advice on things such as firebreaks, weather, the right way to light, and insurance.

Consider your neighbours and the wider community. ECan says making a sign or two saying "planned crop residue burn" can reassure passers-by and avoid unnecessary emergency calls.

If smoke or ash from a crop residue burn is causing a nuisance, call ECan on 0800 765 588 (24 hours) or use the Snap Send Solve app to report an issue from your mobile phone.

More information about the stubble burning rules can be obtained by calling ECan’s advisory team on 0800 329 276.