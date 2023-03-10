Bushtown Waimate hosts South Island wood chopping championships alongside Steam Up days

Richard Bradley, Daniel Crossen and Allan Laurie with the 1908 Burrell Traction Engine on Friday ahead of the Bushtown Waimate Steam Up Days.

Bushtown Waimate will play host to the South Island Woodchopping Championships for the first time ever and hosts are expecting a massive weekend ahead.

The championships will run in conjunction with heritage site’s Steam Up days and Bushtown Waimate committee chairman Allan Laurie said the team was excited about the weekend.

Bushtown Waimate is a historic sawmill and timber village that celebrates the district of Waimate.

“The team are excited to be hosting the Steam Up day and the wood chopping championships over the weekend,” Laurie said.

“The Steam Up day has never run for two days before, and we expect it to be a massive weekend. We have got wonderful support from so many people and organisations and the team are really looking forward to it.

“A few thousand people turning up would be great. There are plenty of events planned for families, and it's going to be a tremendous weekend of entertainment for everyone.

“Last year we had a reduced display due to Covid-19 and the year before we had to postpone it altogether, so it feels great to be running it in full this year.”

Laurie said they were expecting more than 60 axemen, axewomen and axe juniors to participate in the championships over the weekend.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Daniel Crossen tuning up the 1908 Burrell Traction Engine on Friday.

“We also have an axe throwing demonstration and a person who will be craving something out of a log with a chainsaw on Saturday. He would also be doing speed craving.

“For the Steam Up day, we have four running traction engines that will be the centre of our display, and we have vintage tractors and stationary engines coming from all over the South Island.”

Laurie asks the South Canterbury to come down to Waimate and pay Bushtown Waimate a visit over the weekend.

Over the weekend, there will be a display of traditional milling at the O’Donnell Sawmill along with a display of threshing and baling of sheaves of wheat.

The Waimate Creative Fibre group will have a traditional crafts display and there will be wood turning by Waitaki Woodturners along with local coloured wool display.

Ōamaru Coastal Defence will run a display of military vehicles and mounted guns. There will be early settler history and Edwardian Cottage displays.

For children, a colouring completion will be held and a treasure hunt in the native forest has been organised.

The same displays and activities will run on Sunday and the day will also include an Edwardian Vintage Emporium, tug of war, a grand parade and the finals of the wood chopping championships.

There will be eight food and drinks stalls on Saturday and nine on Sunday.

The entry is $10 for adults per day and entry is free for under-15s. No dogs are allowed.