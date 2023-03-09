Countdown's new $25 million Timaru North store at Showgrounds officially opens its door

Countdown said the new store has created more than 90 new jobs in the region.

Countdown’s new $25 million store at a large retail development on the outskirts of Timaru will finally open its doors for business today, more than two years after the company confirmed its tenancy.

The “brand-new, state-of-the-art” 3900 square metre store “outfitted with the latest technology” at Showgrounds Hill retail development has created more than 90 new jobs in the region, Countdown announced on Thursday. This is the first business to open at the development.

“Our brand new Countdown Timaru North store offers a modern, fresh shopping experience that was created with our local customers in mind,” Countdown’s director of property, Matt Grainger, said.

“From our stunning produce section to our food-to-go sections, our new store gives customers the best shopping environment possible – from start to finish.

“The opening of our Timaru North store today is an exciting new chapter for us with our Timaru customers, and we're proud of our ongoing commitment to the region.”

The company confirmed its Church St store was now closed.

Bunnings Warehouse and Countdown both confirmed on December 21, 2020 they will be tenants at the development - the same day Redwood Group confirmed it had purchased the 12-hectare site.

The construction of the Showgrounds development was subject to delays due to weather and Covid-19 in 2021.

In June last year, the supermarket announced it would close its Church St store. It was originally hoped the new supermarket would open in August 2022, but that was pushed out to November in July before being further delayed.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The 3900 square metre store “outfitted with the latest technology” at Showgrounds was originally scheduled to open in August last year.

In October, Countdown indicated the store was expected to open in early December, however a week later it reported it was working to confirm a date with the developer as the opening date had “unfortunately been further delayed”.

Countdown had said the decision had been made to close the Church St store because of the building’s deteriorating condition and what it would cost to bring it up to standard.

Countdown said “sustainability has been kept top of mind” in the new store’s design with features including electronic shelf labels to reduce paper use, bike racks for customers, a transcritical refrigeration system (which uses natural refrigerants), and doors on milk and dairy fridges to help reduce energy use.

“All the Church St team members have been offered ongoing employment opportunities with the business, including at the new Timaru North store.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aerial view of the Showgrounds development and the new Countdown store as pictured on Wednesday.

It also announced the store is partnering with The Salvation Army and Foodbank Canterbury to “rescue food that’s not good enough to sell but still good enough to eat” and then redeploying it within the local community.

The next store to open at Showgrounds is Bed Bath and Beyond's Home Store on Friday.

Redwood Group, has been approached for comment.

Countdown’s Timaru North store will be open 7am–9pm, seven days a week.