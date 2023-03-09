Car parks full as the first Showgrounds store opens for business

The first store at Timaru's new and sometimes controversial retail development has opened to rave reviews from early customers.

Countdown's 3900-square-metre "state-of-the-art" supermarket began trading at The Showgrounds on Thursday morning with Alana Yerbury and her 5-year-old son Maximus among those first through the doors.

Yerbury, while initially apprehensive of the development, said she now thought the range of stores in the complex would be beneficial for the town.

Countdown's opening will be followed by Bed Bath and Beyond on Friday while others signed up for the first stage include Bunnings Warehouse, Look Sharp, St Pierre's Sushi, Black and White Coffee Cartel and Lone Star.

READ MORE:

* Countdown's new $25 million Timaru North store at Showgrounds officially opens its door

* Retailer confirms it will close Timaru CBD store to move to new development

* Showgrounds supermarket delayed due to incomplete roading into development



JOHN BISSET/Stuff One of the first customers in the store was Alana Yerbury with her 5-year-old son Maximus.

“It was very big, very spacious and there was a lot of natural light coming through and everything was really tidy and nice,” she said of the new supermarket.

“I would definitely be coming back often. I live one minute away, and it's definitely a good addition to Timaru.”

Yerbury was particularly impressed with the layout of the deli.

“There are way more things to pick from. The prices also seemed to be a bit lower.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen, left, and store manager Peter Breakwell unveil the plaque at the new supermarket.

Maximus had been watching the build for months, and was “very, very excited” to visit the new store, she said.

“It must have seemed massive to him. He’s watched the build for months and months, and he liked the diggers coming in, and he was excited to go up to the store.”

Bob and Carol White, of Timaru, agreed the store “could not get more impressive” and said it was within walking distance from their home.

“The layout just takes my breath away,” Bob said.

“Curiosity led us here and because it’s close, and we also wanted the traffic lights [outside The Showgrounds development].”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Genesis Mihaka, front left, performs with the Te Aitarakihi Kapa Haka group at the opening.

Carol was also impressed with the height of the shelves at the store.

Temuka resident Karman Patrick thought the new store was “awesome”.

“It’s great for this end of town,” she said. She would be back, she said.

Lee Fedlwick, of Timaru, thought it looked “impressive”.

“It looks like one of the bigger stores in a big city,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Juls Atkinson, Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen and Marianne O’Rourke cut the ribbon to open the supermarket.

Geraldine’s Kevin Lord decided to pay the new store a visit as part of his weekly trip to Timaru.

“It's long overdue for Timaru,” he said.

Store manager Peter Breakwell was excited and said the new technology, and huge range was something postive.

“It’s also fantastic for me and the team. A lot of the team are from the Church St store and this is a fantastic complex for the area.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Christine Reed and Chris Morris of Temuka inside the new store

“The employees are excited about the new store too but were disappointed with the closure of the old one,” Breakwell said.

“The customers not realising how big the new store is was a real eye-opener. We have had a steady flow of people and the car park has been full.”

The project was confirmed in December 2020 when Redwood Group announced it had purchased the 12-hectare site off the Timaru District Council.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Tewera King, left, with his uncle Joe Reihana and aunt Susan Reihana inside the new Timaru North supermarket.

News of the sale and three-stage construction plans for the 34,000 sq m development were controversial in some sectors with claims the development will hurt the town’s central business district and legal action was threatened at one stage.

Construction was also subject to delays due to weather and Covid-19 with the original opening date for the first stage being July 2022.

Countdown, which already had two supermarkets in the town, confirmed in June 2022 it would close its Church St store because of the building’s deteriorating condition and what it would cost to bring it up to standard.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The “brand-new, state-of-the-art” 3900 square metre store “outfitted with the latest technology” has created more than 90 new jobs in the region.

The company says “sustainability has been kept top of mind” in the new store’s design with features including electronic shelf labels to reduce paper use, bike racks for customers, a transcritical refrigeration system (which uses natural refrigerants), and doors on milk and dairy fridges to help reduce energy use.

“All the Church St team members have been offered ongoing employment opportunities with the business, including at the new Timaru North store.”

The new supermarket will be open 7am-9pm, seven days a week.