Riders in a storm torque it up at Waimate's March Hare Motorcycle Rally

Riders rocked up and rocked out at Waimate's annual March Hare Motorcycle Rally.

Wet weather during Waimate’s annual March Hare Motorcycle Rally did not dampen the spirits of motorcycle enthusiasts.

The rally began 35 years ago as a small birthday party for Waimate man Kevin Farrell, and is now one of the southern hemisphere’s largest motorcycle rallies.

Last year’s rally, which saw 1400 motorcycle enthusiasts descend on Waimate, was held in October after the organisers had to postpone the usual March date due to Covid-19.

Rally president Stu Carline said there were fewerpeople who turned up to this year’s rally than in previous years, but there were still a little more than 1000 people who enjoyed the day.

READ MORE:

* Waimate's annual March Hare Rally keeps on keeping on after 35 years

* Waimate roars as bikers descend on town for March Hare rally

* Waimate set to host motorcycle enthusiasts as March Hare ramps up



JOHN BISSET/Stuff Gordon Richardson of Ōamaru with his purpose built camper trailer that he tows behind his bike.

“We were down on numbers, and it was very wet on Saturday but people who were there enjoyed it,” Carline said.

“Some games like the plunger run and the plank walk had to be cancelled because of the weather, but apart from that,everyone was happy and there were no incidents.”

Carline said preparation for next year’s rally usually starts at towards the end of the year, but he has already started to book bands for the event in 2024.

“We [the March Hare committee] always sit down, go through everything, and we are always trying to improve the event,” he said.

“The feedback on our social media was positive and people even came up to us during the event.”

Carline said he was “really thankful” for the committee without whom the weekend wouldn't be what it is.