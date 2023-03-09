Long-time employee excited about 'new horizons' at Timaru supermarket

After more than four decades taking the same route to work Juls Atkinson admits it may take a while to get used to driving to The Showgrounds.

The long-time Countdown employee, along with Marianne O’Rourke, closed the doors to Timaru’s Church St Countdown on Wednesday, and they were back at work at 7am on Thursday to open the new store in the retail development.

Atkinson and O'Rourke have almost 80 years' service between them.

Atkinson said while it was a bit slower getting to and from work because of traffic she was excited about “new horizons’’.

“I’ve just finished my first shift at the new store,’’ she said on Thursday afternoon.

“It was very good. It was busy, busy, busy but went well and the new shop is amazing.’’

The move is a big change for Atkinson who began work at the then Woolworths on Church St, as a 17-year-old in 1977.

The store rebranded to Countdown in 2009.

It was her second job out of high school, and Atkinson said she worked at the store for eight years before having a three-year break.

She returned and had been back for 34 years, she said.

“I am a well-known face at the supermarket.

“I love my job.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Juls Atkinson, left, Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen and Marianne O’Rourke officially open the new Countdown at The Showgrounds.

Closing the doors to the Church St supermarket for the final time was emotional, she said.

“I was pretty upset.

“I was very emotional thinking about all the elderly people who we had come into the shop – it’s pretty hard leaving them.’’

However, it was now time for new horizons, she said.

Atkinson worked in the self-service department and said the new store was “humming’’ on its first day.

Dealing with customers was what she loved most about her job.

“They really are my priority, and the elderly.’’

After finishing her first shift, Atkinson said she was “buggered’’ but she would be back at 7am on Friday to do it all over again.