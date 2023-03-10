Bed Bath and Beyond to keep Timaru CBD store open

The Bed Bath and Beyond store on Sophia St, Timaru, which the company says is not closing after a new store opens at the Showgrounds complex.

Bed Bath and Beyond have clarified they will not be closing their Timaru CBD store.

Confusion over the store’s fate arose from the wording in an email from the company’s general manager Guy Hunt on March 3 about the opening of a new store at The Showgrounds on March 10.

Hunt, after confirming they were opening a new store, had said the company would “continue to run the Sophia St store for a few months as we transition across to the new store”.

“This will ensure our loyal customers in the area can still access the current store for any essentials they need running into the winter season.

YASHAS SRINIVASA/Stuff The sign on the door of Bed Bath and Beyond in Sophia St, Timaru.

“However, we encourage our Timaru and beyond customers to head to our new store where we will have our full range of products on show.”

There have also been signs on the windows of the Sophia St store stating: “We’re moving! While our team works on getting the new Timaru Home store all set up, we will be operating with these temporary hours: Monday-Friday: 10am-2pm Saturday & Sunday: Closed.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Bed Bath and Beyond store is readied for its opening on Friday at The Showgrounds in Timaru.

However, on Thursday, Hunt said the company was planning to continue to operate Sophia St store in tandem with the new store after the new store opened on Friday.

“We currently don't have any plans to close the store over the next few months,” he said.

Bed Bath and Beyond New Zealand chief executive Trevor Brown also confirmed the CBD store would remain open and said he expected “both will continue to trade well”.