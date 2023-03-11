CBay staff receive apology from Timaru District Council chief executive, emails show

Staff embroiled in a Christmas opening hours dispute at the CBay aquatic centre received an apology and admission from their boss that the Timaru District Council “got it wrong’’.

The apology and admission are contained in emails sent to all Timaru District Council staff by chief executive Bede Carran in mid-December 2022.

The emails were the first part of a release to The Timaru Herald under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LOGIMA), with more information expected over the coming week.

Carran’s apology email was sent two minutes before the council responded to The Herald’s request for information after it was leaked a letter, on the same day, from staff at CBay, that cited petty bullying, micromanagement and dangerous behaviour for staff resignations.

READ MORE:

* Impact of staff resignations at Timaru's CBay still unclear

* Vaccine mandates to be lifted from Timaru District Council buildings

* Swimmer at Timaru's CBay aquatic centre positive for Covid-19



The email to “allstaff’’ (sic) and Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen, on December 14 at 4.02pm, says “as way of a bit of a background we recently did the hours over the Christmas period for our recreational and cultural facilities’’.

Team members working over the holiday period had already worked hard over the year and would be working at a time when “many of us are enjoying some rest and relaxation’’, Carran says.

This also applied to staff who continued to operate the council’s 24/7 services and were on call, his email said.

“It’s quite a sacrifice, and so I want to acknowledge that myself and the SLT [senior leadership team] got some of it wrong and in particular in our approach to the CBay hours and this was not reflective of our wish to be inclusive with our team and of the commitment being asked of them.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District Council chief executive Bede Carran speaks at a council meeting in 2022.

In the email, Carran told staff “when we got it wrong’’ it imposed additional stress and was unnecessarily distressing for the team members.

“We got this wrong and could have made better decisions and followed a better process on arriving at the opening hours.

“I am genuinely sorry for this and apologise for the distress this has caused.’’

The email goes on to say because of the public nature of council business it would receive media coverage.

“However, this won’t affect us following due process and acting in good faith to resolve the issues.

“What we’ve learned from this is that we need to continue working on our relationship to make sure all of you are heard and feel safe in how great services are delivered to our community’’.

The council’s response to The Herald, from Carran, received at 4.04pm on the same day said “as this is an employment matter we are constrained as to the extent of the comments we can make’’.

The council has maintained this response to subsequent requests for more information from The Herald.

Two days later, on December 16, at 6.06pm, Carran sent another email to “allstaff’’ with the subject line “Issues raised by CBay team members and newspaper articles”.

“You will have heard by now that some issues have been raised by staff at CBay, and it’s likely there will be continued public coverage of this over the weekend.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The CBay aquatic centre with Caroline Bay in the background.

“Due to the nature of this issue and the respect we have for the privacy of everyone involved, I am limited in how much I can say, but I do want to stress that as part of the council’s commitment to be a good employer I take issues such as this very seriously.’’

The email said the council continued to work “constructively with all parties involved to achieve a positive outcome for everyone that will enable our services to continue uninterrupted’’.

In a third email to “allstaff’’ and Bowen on December 19, 2022, Carran said following “constructive and insightful conversations with the team’’, he had decided to engage an external expert to look into the issues further and report back to him with recommendations.

The work was to began as soon as possible in the new year.

“While this work is under way I feel it is appropriate for the team at CBay to report to director user experience and community engagement Beth Stewart-Wright, who will also be able to provide support with the operational issues raised and with implementing any recommendations from the inquiry.’’